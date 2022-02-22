Mzansi was left gushing over a picture of sweet twins who were held by their mother in a post where she showed her appreciation for them

Tweeps were spurred into sharing some touching pics of their own double bundles of joy as they empathised with the young mother

Those who did not have twin pics to share offered up words of encouragement and showered her with praise

A young South African mother turned on the feels when she shared a pic of her gorgeous twins. The Twitter post tugged at the heartstrings of many who either could relate or were touched.

A simple caption of the picture, which suggested that two is better than one, evoked a flurry of responses with over 14k Twitter users liking the post. Tweeps were also amazed at the mother's physique after having recently birthed two infants.

A young mother posted a picture of her twin babies on Twitter and South Africans are sharing their twin pics too.

SA parents post their own twin pics too

Many tweeps praised the young mother for her blessings and showered her with well wishes as her twin babies grow. Some gave sound advice under the post while others who wished they were in her shoes simply marvelled.

In agreement with the young mother's caption that two are better than one, SA parents on Twitter felt compelled to share pics of their adorable bundles of joy too. Here is a look at some of the twin pics shared:

Twitter responds to a post of adorable twins with pictures of their own cute twins.

Other Twitter users were in awe of the lady's strength and had questions for her, while others wished her well in her motherhood journey.

Curiosity drove @Shareth_xo to ask:

"How did you do it? What did you eat? Which position did you use? Please give me tips."

@Themotheroftwo1 could not help but lament over the amount of work it takes:

"Hayini guys. They are a lot of work. Let's not lie to each other. Mine are just over 1 and it hasn't been easy. All cute in pictures but behind the scenes, kuyafiwa."

More envious of the young mother's achievement, @BeeAlive3128 tweeted:

SA is in love with adorable baby pics

One thing is for sure, SA is in no short supply of cute baby pictures. According to Briefly News, there is nothing that makes the hearts of South Africans melt like a picture of an adorable-looking baby, and a local mommy is playing her part to feed this insatiable appetite.

After an evening filled with chaos, @T_MokopaneleT took to Twitter to let her followers in on the funny antics her bundle of joy had been up to the night before.

The picture shows the culprit lying on his stomach while he props himself up and stares straight into mommy's camera. It may have been either the start or end of bath time for the little man, who was wrapped in a hooded towel.

