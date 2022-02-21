One woman's youthful appearance is deceitful as Twitter users dispute her claims that she is about to turn 50 years old

While others have complimented her on her physique undamaged by age, others have also sent her some love

The woman has inspired other Twitter users approaching or having reached 50 to share pictures of themselves

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Twitter users in South Africa couldn't believe their eyes when a lady posted a picture of herself in which she claimed she was 49, turning 50 years old. Some claimed that she clearly did not look her age.

The lady in the picture seemed to have defied the law of age as she showed off her youthful looks. Dressed in a simple top and jeans, the lady got Twitter users in a frenzy as they were astonished by her real age.

An attractive woman on Twitter has amazed SA with her youthful looks and invited others to share their own age-defying pics. Image: @DisekoNkele/Twitter

Source: Twitter

50-year-old woman receives great reactions

The lady's youthful looks had many on Twitter disputing her real age saying that she looks like she is in her 30s. Others adorned her with praises saying how beautiful she is and that she should keep it up.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

One Twitter user in his 50s was inspired to reveal his own snaps too after seeing the gorgeous lady. Others declared that they are crushing on her, while others could not help but propose to be her boyfriend.

Reactions to 50 year old woman. Image: @Matlalpercy, @Tshepo850M/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In a cute tweet, @s208001455 asked:

"Can I be your Ben 10?"

More on the side of praise, @elegoregoreng said:

"Giving ma80s a run for their money."

Another astonished Twitter user, @MJMovzs claimed:

"You don't look a day over 40."

@JabuSibanyoni2 who greeted her as an age-mate said:

"Dumela thaka, you look 35."

SA women ageing like "fine wine"

Briefly News reported of yet another lady who took to Twitter in 2021 to post images of herself in which she said she described herself to be over 40 years old.

SA women are undeniably stunning and @makgeruse proved just that recently. According to a post she shared to Twitter, @makgeruse will be turning 41 years old in mid-March of this year.

Tweeps are in awe of her youthful appearance with many stating that they do not believe she is anywhere near 40. Some tried to shoot their shots with the breathtaking woman while others shared their own pics and ages.

@makgeruse gained over 1 400 likes on the social networking site in a matter of days using the globally trending tag #Over40Challenge.

Source: Briefly News