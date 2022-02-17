A kind Nigerian lady went out to show hardworking people love and handed them bundles of R10-R20 notes

Hawkers who got the money on the highway were amazed that a stranger will give them that much

Nigerians praised her kind-heartedness, praying that God will keep empowering her to do more for people

A Nigerian lady, Ahuoiza, has again put big smiles on the faces of people on the street in a recent video shared on her Instagram account.

As a way to celebrate Valentine's Day on Monday, February 14, the lady drove around with bundles of money notes in her car.

Hawkers were surprised as she handed them the money. Photo source: @iam.ahuoiza

Blessing people

Ahuoiza gave them out each to surprised hawkers in traffic who could not believe such a strange blessing.

A particular man hawking plantain chips opened his mouth as he got the money. He was left speechless by the kind gesture.

When she approached a man working on a building site, the person collected the money with expressive gratitude.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 5000 comments with thousands of likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

awalpretty said:

"You will never lack Insha Allah."

adu_nni_ade_ said:

"Awww you’re so sweet."

its_rebirth_queen said:

"Your source will never run dry."

mztiphe said:

"May your good deeds always be registered in the heart of men... Happy Valentines day to you too."

tha_zeeya said:

"Omo am amazed,may the good Lord continue to bless and enrich you@iam.ahuoiza."

john_sage11 said:

"This is what val is all about. God bless your heart."

