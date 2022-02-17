Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, has shown love to a young lady on social media who begged for funds

The lady had solicited funds from some Nigerian celebrities in order to pay for her father’s expensive surgery

Don Jazzy selflessly sent the needy lady and her family the R43 300 balance needed after her family raised R28 800

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Popular Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, has once again shown that he is a cheerful giver going by his recent act on social media.

The celebrity music star gifted a young lady the N1.2 million balance needed for her father’s surgery after she begged for funds on social media.

Nigerian musician Don Jazzy assisted a family in need with money for their father's surgery. Image @donjazzy and @billbabay4

Source: Instagram

It all started when a Twitter user identified as @Hillybaby4 shared a photo of her ailing father and his swollen face while explaining that he needed a surgery that will cost them R72 300.

According to her, she and her sister had tagged a lot of celebs on Instagram but help wasn’t forthcoming. Not stopping there, the young lady added that they had considered taking a loan but there will be no way for them to repay it.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

She then tagged Don Jazzy on the post and noted that she was hoping he will help her.

Explaining further, @Hillybaby4 noted that the surgery cost is N2 million because it wasn’t a major one and they had already raised almost R30 000 while struggling to get the rest.

See her tweets below:

Don Jazzy to the rescue

Soon after @Hillbaby4 reached out to Don Jazzy, the music producer sent her the R43 000 balance needed.

Not stopping there, he also apologised for his delay in sending the money while wishing her father a quick recovery.

See his post below:

Internet users react

This kind gesture and show of love from Don Jazzy earned a lot of applause from fans. Read some comments below:

Vincent.jagaban:

“Don Baba J has done way too good than Nigerian government. Baba you must live long in good health. #JAZZY4PRESIDENT.”

Irenejob:

“It’s the “Sorry for the delay” for me. Thank you @donjazzy .”

Iam_adamazi:

“And he still said "sorry for the delay" Don God bless you abundantly and perfect all that concerns you and your family You'll not know sickness in Jesus name, Amen."

BI Phakathi helps millionaire who lost everything and now lives in poverty, Mzansi moved by kindness

In more news about people lending a helping hand, Briefly News previously reported that BI Phakathi is a guardian angel in Mzansi. Travelling to find a former millionaire who now lives in poverty, BI Phakathi touched many hearts.

Nothing in life is certain. Not money, fame, love and even health and that is why we need to appreciate each and every single day and thing. BI Phakathi took to his social media with a clip showing a man he recently helped. The man was once wealthy but lost everything as a result of abusing his blessings.

The man was apparently on a show called I Blew It and this is where BI Phakathi learnt of the man’s sad story. Talking to the man, BI Phakathi learnt his story and did what he could to try and help restore faith in his heart. He bought him food and gave him some money, the man was overcome with emotion.

Source: Briefly News