A man took to social media to announce the news of letting go of his beloved bakkie to welcome two new blessings

Qinisani Qwabe shared that he bought a new car and moved into a beautiful townhouse in Langenhoven Park

South African online users flooded the post with congratulations for the young gent, who is making big moves

To witness another’s person’s growth and achievements is not only beautiful but also delightfully inspiring. A South African man, Qinisani Qwabe, took to social media to share his recent life-changing milestone of buying a new car and home, leaving peeps overjoyed for him.

A Mzansi man shared the amazing news of buying a new car and moving into his new home. Image: Qinisani Qwabe / Facebook

Source: Facebook

Qinisani shared the amazing news on his Facebook profile, saying that the new chapter gave him mixed emotions.

“Today I share great sadness of having to let go of my beautiful baby (bakkie), uMzukulu. I love her with all that is in me and I have no doubt that I will miss her (already do). However, as hard as the process of letting go was - it was time to release her. Like Nanny McPhee, she was there to serve a particular purpose,” he said.

He went on to express his gratitude for the two new blessings bestowed upon him.

“First, this would be the day that I move into my beautiful townhouse in Langenhoven Park. It’s gorgeous, even if I have to say so myself. Secondly, it would also be the day that I welcome my new baby Scruffie Jnr. whom I have decided to name after myself. She shall be known as Nonjabulo. Sidenote: VW gifted me two bottles of wine. The message is loud and clear. Hope you get the pun,” shared a happy Qinisani.

His Facebook friends did not hold back their congratulations and well wishes on the post:

Nozipho Nkosi said:

Congratulations Que. Langhoven Park is a beautiful neighbourhood I don’t doubt your house is beautiful…and yes even though you had to say so yourself.”

Bonga Boyom Mkwanazi wrote:

“Well done Zalo, I am mighty proud of you!! Wow.”

Mcebisi Minenhle Tembe commented:

“Congratulations man. Your hard work is paying off.”

Manqoba Mdau-Nkumane reacted:

“Inspired.”

Siphamandla Zulu replied:

“Ngiyakuhalalisela.”

