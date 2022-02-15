A female doctor got the surprise of her life when her boyfriend arrived at the hospital,she works at bearing Valentine’s Day gifts

The woman took to her Twitter account to share three pics of the special moment at the hospital

Peeps were left lovestoned by the snaps and praised their beautiful love story and urging them to safeguard their union

A medical doctor has been left lovestruck after her boyfriend surprised her with an array of amazing Valentine’s Day gifts.

She took to her Twitter account to share several snaps of the gifts which includes a fluffy red and white teddy bear.

@Qhawe_Cindi captioned the viral post:

“Love is so nice guys. He personally delivered these himself.”

@Bhelezabhubhee added:

“I always want to understand to have a partner or wife that is a doctor by profession. How do you cope without her, you are ways stuck with kids and a nanny at home.”

@KemolemoT reacted:

“If you love your partner, you guys will find time for each other & make it work.”

@AyandaGawu said:

“Secure the bag King, love this for him.”

@ziggy_sm added:

“Because you are a Doctor! Some of us are not lucky, our partners are not doctors, they are slayingly unemployed.”

@BeeBeeKay007 said:

“My friend honestly wins boyfriend Olympics.”

@Qhawe_Cindi reacted:

“You're supposed to take off the apron as soon as you step out of a patient's room. basic IPC protocol.”

@Qhawe_Cindi said:

"This warmed my heart. This is so beautiful and lovely I wish you both endless blessings and happiness.”

