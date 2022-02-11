Social media influencer Aviwe Ndabazipheli has showered his brother with love for living his passion

Aviwe Ndabazipheli took to his Twitter account and posted four pics of his brother’s fantastic artwork

South Africans were quick to react and applauded the man’s dedication to his art with many wanting his number

A man has praised his brother's artwork and peeps can't get enough. Image:Aviwe Ndabazipheli/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

A man has gone onto Twitter to applaud his brother for the amazing murals he painted at a local school and peeps are loving it

@Aviwe Ndabazipheli took to Instagram to post several pics of his brother and Mzansi is loving it.

He captioned the snaps:

“My brother is very talented.”

Twitter users could not get enough of it and were quick to comment.

@TshegoLily said:

“Where is he based?”

@Datasolsa said:

“Can he do animations? I have loads of tools for him.”

@ALukuzo reacted

“Oh!! such skill talent he should make a picture book and animated films for kids if not, that's excellent bathong!!”

@Whitney55001575 said:

“This is wow.”

@Beloved_Ekasi said:

“This is dope.”

@EMKEM_Mike reacted:

“He's too damn good.”

@ikayemasisi85 said:

“He dope.”

@sizwesshitposts said:

“Look! It’s that yellow thing from Facebook memes.”

