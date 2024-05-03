A gentleman took to social media to laugh at his younger brother who bunked aftercare

He shared a video on TikTok, and the clip went viral, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments

The online community reacted to the video as they rushed to the comments section with laughter

A video of a man laughing at his little brother who got in trouble for bunking aftercare went viral on social media, leaving many people in stitches.

A young man was amused by his brother's mischief antics in a TikTok video. Image:@whosnxman

Source: TikTok

Man laughs at lil bro, getting into trouble after bunking aftercare

TikTok user @whosnxman was amused by his brother's mischief antics. The gentleman revealed that his little brother bunked aftercare, so he got into trouble. The footage shared by @whosnxman on the video platform shows the young man laughing out loud while his brother gets reprimanded.

The clip captured the attention of many people online and clocked over 914K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He captioned his video saying:

"I can't stop laughing I'm sorry."

Watch the hilarious video below:

Online users are in stitches

The man's video entertained many people as they flocked to the comments section with laughter, while others expressed their thoughts on the little boy's hilarious antics.

User said:

"This is what big brothers are for to sit there and laugh while you get beaten."

The video touched Nhlanhla Khorombi:

"Haibo I feel for him all this just for aftercare."

Minniee asked:

"How do you bunk aftercare and Mara? Where did he go after bunking aftercare."

The clip amused Thefix07:

"Bunking after care is wild."

Uyathandwa shared:

"If I laughed at my sibling my mom would say "you want to join them."

Ontiretse Kgabi commented:

"Naaah this is great parenting."

Woman's December paycheck of only R1 400 Sees her crying as her sister laughs

Briefly News previously reported that a South African woman left netizens with mixed reactions over her December paycheck of just R1 400.

The woman can be seen sitting on the couch crying over her salary while her family members poke fun at her in the background.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News