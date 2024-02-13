A TikTok video captures a little boy refusing to eat tripe for dinner because he thought the meat was a hedgehog

People are stunned by the boy's knowledge, suspecting it may be from the movie Sonic The Hedgehog

Netizens on the platform can't get enough of the boy's clever comparison and entertaining twang

A young boy's reaction to his mogodu dinner went TikTok viral. Image: @_izibele

A little boy refused to eat his tripe dinner because the meat looked like a hedgehog. The comparison had TikTokkers rolling with laughter.

Young boy refuses to eat mogodu

The adorable child would not even taste the mogodu when his mom tried to reason with him. The mother shared the wholesome clip on her TikTok page @_izibele.

Adorable toddler amuse Mzansi

The boy's witty comparison of the beloved delicacy had South Africans shook. Netizens were impressed by his clever observation. Some are convinced he learned about the animal from the kiddie movie Sonic The Hedgehog. Others joke that his knowledge is the result of a fancy school education.

Watch the video below:

Dinner conversation trends

The little boy became an overnight internet sensation from his entertaining twang to his sharp wit. The dinnertime antics left viewers sharing banter in the comments section.

@sibusisoshabangu95 said:

"Awu bamudlile uSonic. "

@Zar_Dlamini asked:

"Do we even have hedgehogs in SA? "

@TheeTantaBeaut wrote:

"Look we calling it Hedgehog Mondays, I thank you. "

@Kgo.mootsow shared:

"At his age, I didn't even know what a hedgehog was."

@Alicia_Barendse stated:

"I'm impressed that he knows what a hedgehog is! Most kids don't. They'll usually say porcupine. Shame baba eat your hedgehog. ♥️"

@sibongilemsimango0 mentioned:

"After looking up hedgehog, I’ll never look at tripe the same way. "

@Makhegu05 shared:

"I gave my son chicken feet and he called them T-Rex."

@sinqobile.vilakazi added:

"This is what am expecting to hear after paying R100k in school fees. "

@Kay said:

"Yezwa ke iSchool fees la esihamba khona, mudle mali yakhe. "

Woman burns mogodu in TikTok video

In another article, Briefly News reported that a lady tried to be helpful in her family home by cooking. The TikTokker had tripe on the menu, hoping she would make a good impression.

The video of her trying to cook the African delicacy received over 5,000 likes. Many people were curious about how she ended up ruining the dish.

