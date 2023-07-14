A woman tried to take charge of the parts in her mother's kitchen, and it was a miserable failure

The creator on social media ended up making content out of how she messed up while cooking tripe

Netizens thought the video was hilarious as she included her mother's reaction to her kitchen blunders

A lady tried to be helpful in her family home by cooking. The TikTokker had tripe on the menu, hoping she would make a good impression.

A TikTok video shows a woman preparing tripe, but she burned it and made her mom angry. Image: @mjmaduna777

The video of her trying to cook the African delicacy received over 5,000 likes. Many people were curious about how she ended up ruining the dish.

Lady cannot handle tripe and ruins pot in TikTok video

@lati_mashilwane posted that she tried to make tripe without any help. Sadly the woman was not paying attention, and she burnt the delicacy. Watch the video below:

TikTok viewers make fun of woman's bad cooking skills

Peeps who watched the video thought her mother's reaction was relatable, and it sounded like their own moms. Many people admitted that they have also had the same experience.

Twapalwa said:

"Shona mom's don't play about their pots."

Thandeka Dube908 added:

"It’s that phone."

Seipati Mathebola wrote:

"I have a lot of questions."

Timshire Gwavava commented:

"Yohhh. I know the feeling shame."

Dianne wrote:

"I can relate."

Cooking videos have South Africans fascinated

Many people love to see a good recipe. Briefly News recently reported on that an older woman gave people a method on the best way to clean tripe.

