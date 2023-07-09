An elderly woman shared the secret to cleaner and grit-free mogodu, and the video blew up on TikTok

The gogo scrubbed the mogodu with salt and demonstrated how it gets rid of dirt during the washing process

The game-changing hack for perfectly clean mogodu was a hit among South Africans on the social media platform

A woman shared a tip for cleaning mogodu that went viral. Image: @mkataumndaweni

Source: TikTok

When it comes to traditional South African cuisine, few dishes rival the beloved mogodu, a hearty and flavourful delicacy.

Woman posts the ultimate guide to cleaner mogodu

One gogo shared an amazing cleaning hack that has sent shockwaves across social media. In a TikTok video posted by @mkataumndaweni, the gogo revealed her secret to getting rid of the dirt and sandy residue that often clings to mogodu.

She confidently explained her method, which involves washing the mogodu with salt. According to her, this simple technique helps to eliminate the sandy rubbish and ensures a cleaner and more enjoyable eating experience.

Mogodu cleaning tutorial video goes TikTok viral

The useful clip was uploaded on the video-sharing app two days ago and has already been watched by more than 309 000 people.

The gogo's tip resonated with mogodu lovers, who eagerly expressed appreciation in the comments section.

Watch the video below:

SA TikTok users thank gogo for mogodu cleaning tip

@hool108 said:

"I didn't know this, always spent a lot of time cleaning it. "

@user7978813391782 mentioned:

"Salt is best to get rid of dirt be it veggies and meats."

@clizorongcobo commented:

"Rough salt makes wonders."

@jabu1964 wrote:

"Thank you for sharing the tip. I have always been getting it wrong."

@memeconiskewer posted:

"I feel like the soaking in salt also gives it flavour."

@allisonbtaylor17 suggested:

"After that then rinse in coke all sand will be out."

@miss_phe said:

"I’m learning a lot through you mommy."

@mmathabomatau wrote:

"Thank you so much mommy."

Video of woman cleaning mogodu inside washing machine leaves Mzansi disgusted: “Do not eat at anybody’s house”

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman with the handle Papitulo_Zee exposed her sister on Twitter and posted a picture and video of how she cleans mogodu in the washing machine before cooking it.

The tweet went viral with more than 1.4 million views and thousands of people took offence at how the woman prepared Mzansi's beloved delicacy.

