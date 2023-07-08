A viral video showing two mischievous toddlers restrained with blankets has captivated Mzansi

The father posted the video on TikTok and said their sister was tired of the chaos the tiny tots were causing

TikTok users are buzzing with amusement over the adorable kids that looked neatly wrapped and cosy

A clip of toddlers wrapped in towels went viral.

Source: TikTok

A video capturing the ingenious use of blankets to rein in two mischievous toddlers has taken the Mzansi TikTok community by storm.

Blanket trick keeps toddlers from causing mayhem

In the footage posted by @thulani_the lion, these little troublemakers are hilariously restrained, preventing them from wreaking havoc.

The father said the toddler's big sister was responsible for the brilliant idea that kept their busy hands tucked away.

TikTok video of restraint toddlers goes viral

In just two days, the video has gone viral, amassing over 720 000 viewers and sparking admiration on the social media platform.

The result was both impressive and entertaining, as the toddlers were left amusingly trapped. Their innocent expressions while they waddled across the living room left many peeps in stitches.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi in stitches over hilarious blankets restraining toddlers

@thub548 stated:

"Good sister omdala kuze bezofudumala."

@boitumelo373 commented:

"Big sis is tired they are naughty."

@katnozie_13 said:

"Melo can’t even move, give Natasha an award for best deputy parent. They are safe, nice and warm and the little naughty hands are tucked away. "

@nonhletavie posted:

"I want a big sister to wrap me up like that."

@baby_onk wrote:

"It looks like big sis is tired of their actions."

@elonamaphapu2 mentioned:

"So cute lol. It's cold vele, and I know they didn't wanna sit under the blanket.I do that to my daughter then she can move around, at least they are warm."

@tiffanygreenf asked:

"What in the world is going on here? Funny."

@amacynta added:

"That looks super cosy though, lol."

