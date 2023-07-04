A Mzansi woman's marriage proposal warmed hearts worldwide as they saw her special moment play out on TikTok

Her boyfriend popped the question at the cute restaurant in front of her friends and other patrons

The romantic footage went viral on the video-sharing app, and the comments section was filled with well wishes

A woman posted a video of her epic marriage proposal on social media. Image: @makaimmy

Source: TikTok

A South African woman recently shared her extraordinary marriage proposal via TikTok.

TikTok user gushes over her epic marriage proposal

The video posted by @makaimmy, gained the attention of viewers as they witnessed the unforgettable moment unfold.

The video begins in a cosy restaurant, with the woman surrounded by her closest friends. Little did she know that it would be a night to remember.

Her boyfriend arrived bearing champagne and flowers and dropped to one knee, with a glimmering ring in hand, and asked the life-changing question.

The woman was utterly surprised but with the encouragement of the onlooking crowd, which erupted into cheers and applause, she eventually managed to utter a "Yes!".

The joyous scene was filled with an overwhelming sense of love and celebration.

Mzansi woman's romantic TikTok proposal goes viral

The video has become a viral sensation, amassing an impressive 188 900 views and counting. Mzansi viewers flooded the comments section, expressing their heartfelt congratulations.

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate the newly engaged couple

@makole29 asked:

"Are we not going to talk about the hoodie guy leaving?Congratulations love."

@omuhlenamkungu wrote:

"Sisi you were picking that burger and ready to take a bite but the lady next to you was like nah chile put that down for me.Congratulations."

@_siya_91 stated:

"I love the one that gave you a drink."

@futhi_temat commented:

"Congratulations sweetheart. I love that friend that stopped you from taking a bite."

@nontandoMlambo posted:

"Congratulations love.Wishing you nothing but the best in life. Every woman's dream and you were one of the lucky ones. ❤️❤️"

@theo_dore23 asked:

"Did you guys hear the voice from the background saying inkulu? Anyways congratulations to the couple."

@user5301616999124 said:

"Congratulations babes so happy for you.❤️"

@athule_ndukwana mentioned:

"Sana I love this. Congratulations sisi may the love of God keep and bless you.❤️"

