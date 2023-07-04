Mzansi Woman Posts TikTok Video of Unforgettable Marriage Proposal, Romantic Scene Warms Hearts
- A Mzansi woman's marriage proposal warmed hearts worldwide as they saw her special moment play out on TikTok
- Her boyfriend popped the question at the cute restaurant in front of her friends and other patrons
- The romantic footage went viral on the video-sharing app, and the comments section was filled with well wishes
A South African woman recently shared her extraordinary marriage proposal via TikTok.
TikTok user gushes over her epic marriage proposal
The video posted by @makaimmy, gained the attention of viewers as they witnessed the unforgettable moment unfold.
The video begins in a cosy restaurant, with the woman surrounded by her closest friends. Little did she know that it would be a night to remember.
Her boyfriend arrived bearing champagne and flowers and dropped to one knee, with a glimmering ring in hand, and asked the life-changing question.
The woman was utterly surprised but with the encouragement of the onlooking crowd, which erupted into cheers and applause, she eventually managed to utter a "Yes!".
The joyous scene was filled with an overwhelming sense of love and celebration.
Mzansi woman's romantic TikTok proposal goes viral
The video has become a viral sensation, amassing an impressive 188 900 views and counting. Mzansi viewers flooded the comments section, expressing their heartfelt congratulations.
Watch the video below:
Netizens congratulate the newly engaged couple
@makole29 asked:
"Are we not going to talk about the hoodie guy leaving?Congratulations love."
@omuhlenamkungu wrote:
"Sisi you were picking that burger and ready to take a bite but the lady next to you was like nah chile put that down for me.Congratulations."
@_siya_91 stated:
"I love the one that gave you a drink."
@futhi_temat commented:
"Congratulations sweetheart. I love that friend that stopped you from taking a bite."
@nontandoMlambo posted:
"Congratulations love.Wishing you nothing but the best in life. Every woman's dream and you were one of the lucky ones. ❤️❤️"
@theo_dore23 asked:
"Did you guys hear the voice from the background saying inkulu? Anyways congratulations to the couple."
@user5301616999124 said:
"Congratulations babes so happy for you.❤️"
@athule_ndukwana mentioned:
"Sana I love this. Congratulations sisi may the love of God keep and bless you.❤️"
