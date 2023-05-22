A South African woman has astounded her American friends by teaching them the popular amapiano Bayekele challenge

Her impressive skills and enthusiasm for this vibrant dance style have left not only her friends in awe but Mzansi as well

Netizens praised her for showcasing the beauty and diversity of South African culture while fostering cross-cultural connections

South African woman shows her dance moves to the amapiano 'Bayekele' challenge. Images :@mahle_mav/TikTok.

With grace and precision, a South African woman took the time to demonstrate and guide her American friends through the intricacies of the amapiano Bayekele challenge.

TikTok user @mahle_mav danced effortlessly infront of her American friends, ensuring they captured the essence of this rhythmic dance. In a video uploaded by the young woman, her infectious energy and dedication to promoting the vibrant amapiano dance style from her home country captivated people.

Netizens react to South African lady sharing her version of the amapiano 'Bayekele' challenge

The post gained traction on social media, with viewers applauding the South African woman's ability to bridge gaps and foster understanding through the universal language of dance. Netizens praised her for showcasing the beauty and diversity of South African culture while fostering cross-cultural connections.

Dance enthusiasts filled the comment section and said:

@Israel Corleone said:

"Uh oh, time for that cultural clash, and I'm ready."

@TinasheMagama commented:

" I just wonder how was the reaction when they first saw you, Bet them little boys be sitting front row,"

@StreetThinker said:

"SA men are the happiest."

@Ntsundu Dyonase commented:

"You need to bring Nomzamo to SA."

@saz said:

"At every Afrobeat event."

@taste_SA commented:

"I'm sure this natural body confuses them cause they are paying heavy dollars to look like this."

@visionnaire26 said:

"South Africans are built differently."

