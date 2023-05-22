Three schoolgirls have taken the internet by storm with their flawless rendition of the popular TikTok amapiano challenge

Their fantastic performance has captivated viewers across Mzansi and earned them widespread acclaim

In an impressive display of talent and coordination, these three remarkable individuals showcased their skills and passion for dance

School girls have been trending on TikTok for their take on the amapiano challenge. Images: @ro.makka/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A group of friends have been trending on TikTok for flawlessly executing the choreography of the viral amapiano glitch challenge.

School girls master the intricate moves of the TikTok amapiano challenge

TikTok user @ro.makka has synchronised movements and impeccable timing, leaving viewers in awe of their incredible talent. In the video, the schoolgirls' TikTok amapiano challenge has quickly gained momentum on social media platforms, garnering thousands of views and enthusiastic reactions. The energy and precision they brought to each step of the routine are a testament to their dedication and love for the art of dance.

Watch the video below:

Girls' viral success earns praise and admirers from Mzansi and beyond

The young girl's viral success has not only caught the attention of Mzansi but has also garnered praise from dance enthusiasts. The flawless execution of the amapiano challenge has solidified their status as rising stars in the world of dance, with many eagerly anticipating their future performances.

The trio's ability to flawlessly tackle the TikTok amapiano challenge has left a lasting impression on viewers, and they said:

@Macici said:

"Dlala Naidoo."

@Dr N | Trauma Education commented:

"The owner of the DC in the middle is showing off, man."

@Siba_0505 said:

"I swear the way you kids are happy in high school makes me wish we had amapiano in our day too. We were busy writing letters and sitting under trees."

@miish commented:

"The fact that everyone is saying middle one, not even knowing that it's HER dance haike haike."

@AswenRademeyer said:

"I will never get over that glitch."

@yenzy commented:

"Middle lady killed it!

