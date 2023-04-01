When life gives you lemons, make lemonade - or, in the case of Anelisa Dlanga, when life gives you a shack, transform it

This creative lady showed the internet what she achieved by turning a humble shack into something beautiful

Netizens were so impressed with her home, praising Anelisa for what she managed to create, while others gave advice

Life is what you make it. Anelisa Dlanga applied this principle to her house. Despite her home being labelled a "shack:, she decided to use some serious interior design skills and made it simply amazing.

300K people are impressed with the way Anelisa has transformed her shack. Image: Anelisa Dlanga

Source: TikTok

Some people have a gift for making something out of nothing. With enough inspiration and determination, even the smallest things can be transformed into something magical.

The video is a prime example of excellent interior design

Anelisa used the caption, "Started from the bottom, now we here." We have no idea where she started but the whole country loves where she ended up.

Her home looks like a modern Sandton apartment. The word "shack" is not quite right to describe what she has produced.

Watch the video here:

300K people are amazed by the video

Mzansi had a lot to say about the woman's home. The amazement in the comments at what she had accomplished could be heard countrywide.

Briefly News compiled some of the best ones:

@mantr305 had some advice and love to share:

"Very nice, can you please remove the stove next to the fridge?"

@user8590533667295 wanted some tips:

"Hi, where did you buy the wallpaper?"

@zodwa was simply in love:

"Beautiful home!"

Unfortunately, shack dwellers are not always safe

While many people are cheering for people like Anelisa, unfortunately, the reality is that people like her are not always safe in their homes. Despite legislation that protects people like her, shack dwellers often find that they need to protect their homes from authorities.

Recently, The South African reported that 250 people built their shacks on land in Lingelethu township in Malmesbury, Swartland. The land had been marked for other housing development projects.

As a result, many found themselves without a home as the municipality tore down their shacks. The heartbreaking article follows one man's journey.

Pretoria woman shows off newly built mkhukhu, moved from flat to shack to save money

Anelisa is not the only one with an amazing capacity to make something out of nothing. Briefly News reported on a woman who moved from a flat into a mkhukhu in an attempt to save money.

The woman did not let the downgrade stop her. People congratulated her on the well-built structure.

There were congratulations all around from people who were truly impressed by the young lady.

