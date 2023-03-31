A lady from Pretoria has moved from a flat into a mkhukhu that she built in an attempt to save money

People congratulated her for the newly built structure, and individuals praised her for a good job

The independent woman posted her images on Facebook, and peeps were impressed by her house

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Boitumelo Makaring showcases a new crib. Images: Boitumelo Makaring/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Boitumelo Makaring from Pretoria moved from a flat to a metal house structure to save more costs.

The lady posted her images on the Facebook group Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen which has gained over 6 000 likes and over 300 comments.

Peeps were impressed by the yellow structure and the inside of her house. The newly decked-out crib also had new furniture.

Here are some of the pictures below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A photo of kitchen cupboards. Images: Boitumelo Makaring/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The view of the bedroom. Images: Boitumelo Makaring/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Peeps applaud the young woman for starting over.

People across South Africa commended the Pretoria woman for moving into the new place to save money.

Here are some of the comments:

Primrose Chikuni said:

"Live within your means. Beautiful and clean place. Well done."

Khomotso Tshehla commented:

"Well done. I also move to mo hirong. I was paying R1 800, but now I stay in a shack. The stand is mine. Everything starts with foundation. Now I'm saving that money I was paying, so I can build my own home."

Sandisa Mpofu said:

"Peace of mind! Please put insulation inside, it will be warm in winter like a brick house. Well done."

Prince Mando Mogoatlhe commented:

"I like how well your mkhukhu is assembled, because they've created space for rhino boards to be installed once you've gathered enough funds to do it. But so far."

Mnr Maweni said:

"You probably saved couple of thousands, nice one."

Kharish Naheem commented:

"You will have peace of mind from rental."

Lady, 22, starts building her house 1 year after buying land with her own money, video amazes people

In similar stories, Briefly News reported on a lady who saved money and built her dream home.

The 22-year-old trended after sharing her story. She saved up, bought her own piece of land, and built her house from scratch.

Many people were impressed by her skills at such a young age.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News