A woman was not shy to twerk at a recent sporting event. Images: @alinique_/Instagram, @cput.cheerleaders/TikTok

A woman had a crowd going wild when she got down and twerked while in a dance battle with a Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) cheerleader.

The dancing diva, Alinique Mangiagalli, was at a rugby game when she broke into a dance. Her boyfriend, rugby player Keenan Williams, took to TikTok to share a video of his beloved breaking it down.

In the 16-second clip, Alinique, who is an educator, does a few classic dance moves before getting down on the ground to twerk.

"When you leave her in the stadium and after the game there's a video of her dancing."

CPUT shared a longer version of the video on their TikTok account.

In their video, we see Alinque getting tired but does not give up as she continues dancing, hitting a few South African moves.

TikTokkers react to woman twerking

The online community could not help but give Alinique her flowers in Keenan's comment section.

@jade_vdheever shared that she loved the dancing teacher's moves:

"Please, she ATE and left no crumbs."

Alinique, who is no stranger to dancing, responded:

"I'm dusty from retirement, leaving it to the newbies."

Speaking about what happened at the beginning of the video, @coach.tee7 said:

"That push was so respectful, and then she ate her up."

@scarfacemix also thought Alinique did a great job:

"She licked the plate clean. The staffroom was not the same after this day."

