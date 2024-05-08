Global site navigation

Woman Twerks While Engaged in Dance Battle Against CPUT Cheerleader
Woman Twerks While Engaged in Dance Battle Against CPUT Cheerleader

by  Jade Rhode
  • A woman took the internet by storm when she twerked during a dance battle against a CPUT cheerleader
  • The woman's rugby player boyfriend uploaded a clip of her dancing, which received hundreds of thousands of views
  • The dance moves thoroughly impressed social media users, who stated that the woman ate and left no crumbs

White woman dances and twerks with cheerleaders.
A woman was not shy to twerk at a recent sporting event. Images: @alinique_/Instagram, @cput.cheerleaders/TikTok
Source: UGC

A woman had a crowd going wild when she got down and twerked while in a dance battle with a Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) cheerleader.

The dancing diva, Alinique Mangiagalli, was at a rugby game when she broke into a dance. Her boyfriend, rugby player Keenan Williams, took to TikTok to share a video of his beloved breaking it down.

In the 16-second clip, Alinique, who is an educator, does a few classic dance moves before getting down on the ground to twerk.

Keenan captioned his post:

"When you leave her in the stadium and after the game there's a video of her dancing."

Check out the video below:

CPUT shared a longer version of the video on their TikTok account.

In their video, we see Alinque getting tired but does not give up as she continues dancing, hitting a few South African moves.

TikTokkers react to woman twerking

The online community could not help but give Alinique her flowers in Keenan's comment section.

@jade_vdheever shared that she loved the dancing teacher's moves:

"Please, she ATE and left no crumbs."

Alinique, who is no stranger to dancing, responded:

"I'm dusty from retirement, leaving it to the newbies."

Speaking about what happened at the beginning of the video, @coach.tee7 said:

"That push was so respectful, and then she ate her up."

@scarfacemix also thought Alinique did a great job:

"She licked the plate clean. The staffroom was not the same after this day."

White woman's gqom dancing takes internet by storm

In February, Briefly News reported on another dancing queen who impressed the online community. A TikTok video of a young woman dancing the night away at groove had social media users singing her praises.

The video shared by @mariraudsepp shows the carefree woman dancing to an upbeat gqom track by herself as her friend cheers her on in a seat in the background in a club-like setting.

Source: Briefly News

