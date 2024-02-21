A video of a young South African woman pulling off some impressive dance moves has been doing the rounds online

The footage shows the woman demonstrating some trendy moves as she dances to Gqom in the club

The video was met with an outpour of love and praise from entertained Mzansi netizens

A video showcasing a white woman dancing to gqom music went viral, sparking a range of reactions from viewers. Image: @mariraudsepp

A TikTok video of a young woman dancing the night away at groove had social media users singing her praises.

The video shared by @mariraudsepp shows the carefree woman dancing to an upbeat Gqom track by herself as her friend cheers her on in a seat in the background in a club-like setting

Dance videos are also a hit with SA netizens. Many dances showcase impressive skills and artistry, which viewers can appreciate and celebrate.

SA entertained by the woman's vibe

Mzansi netizens reacted to the video with positive comments, applauding the woman and her friend for their fun vibe and impressive dance moves.

Many praised her confidence and cultural appreciation, celebrating the lighthearted fun and joy she expressed.

Em JAY️‍❤ replied:

"Wadlala uTaylor Swift."

cebohdladla said:

"Wadlala DA."

user5713705339241 responded:

"Abelungu beynsuku zokgcina."

teekay commented:

"Wadlala kamnandi ."

C replied:

"Abelungu mesmanje manje futhi ayiii ."

Phumie said:

"Stumfuza uyi ghost ehlezi phansi mangase asukume."

sanyuswa49 replied:

"Aibo kodwa lomlungu lona. awuze lana emlazi ngo friday(nge25) ngobe ngiholile plz plz plz mlunguwami."

T wrote:

"Kodwa ustufuza ohleli phansi ."

sineliseko commented:

"Ngyakuzwa lapho first additional language."

mini replied:

"Isdudla esihlel phans naso."

