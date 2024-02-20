A video of a young South African boy hilariously attempting to clean his dirty feet has gone viral

The TikTok footage shows him using his spit and hands to try to wipe his feet clean

The video sparked laughter and relatable comments from adults who admitted to similar childhood antics

A boy cleaning his feet using his saliva had SA netizens amused. Image: @uncle_dave016

A little boy attempting to clean his dirty feet using his spit had South African netizens howling with laughter.

Boy goes viral for cleaning feet with spit

A TikTok video shared by @uncle_dave016 shows the child sitting in the passenger seat of a car as he licks his hands and wipes his feet with much vigour in an attempt to clean off the dirt from playing outside.

Bathong, kids can do the strangest and most amusing of things.

Watch the video below:

kid's spit-cleaning has SA in stitches

The video sparked humour on TikTok as many netizens reacted with laughter and banter. Others also admitted to having done the same as kids to avoid getting into trouble with their parents by arriving home dirty.

fambo replied:

"The only problem I remember with this method you run out of saliva shortly after fixing one side you struggle to collect more."

user4727121613456 replied:

"We used to do that to go watch TV with our neighbours when we were still young."

Villagegal commented:

"This child has lived in the 80s before."

Cizwe T.Masiteng wrote:

"Yimi lowo ngesaba ukushaywa ekhaya ngiqeda ukubhukuda."

ZandyMy commented:

"Ubona kahle ukuthi uma engaya kogeza uzosala."

Sne ngcobo commented:

"We used to do this sisayingane nathi sisaba ukushawa ukuth sibuye sesingcolile."

sibongile_R_NGOZO said:

"Uthini manimkhuza?"

Thabile Mtshali wrote:

"Ngoba engagufuni nje ukusala."

