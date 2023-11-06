South Africans are smitten with an adorable TikTok video featuring a young boy's flirtatious dance moves

His charming performance has stolen hearts across the nation as he tried to win the heart of another toddler

The video captures the boy's playful and cute attempts to win a little girl's affection through his dance skills

South Africans could not get enough of a little boy and his flirty dance moves caught in a video. Images:@herhighness.hazel

Source: TikTok

A little boy can be seen making charming dance moves to impress a little girl.

Toddler pulls out the dance moves

The toddler's cute performance has become a social media sensation, spreading joy nationwide. The video uploaded by TikTok user @herhighness.hazel on her page showcases the young boy's earnest efforts to win the girl's heart through his dance skills.

His adorable gestures and captivating moves have left viewers smiling and sharing the video in admiration. South Africans applauded the little boy's courage and dancing talent, making the video go viral. The little girl is visibly shy as the toddler carries on with his charm.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi laughs at TikTok video

As the video continues to warm hearts, it serves as a sweet reminder of love and the ability to brighten someone's day.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@charity_tlotlo joked:

"When he went for her cheek.... Yoh I want this for myself dear Lord."

@Thando_M said:

"Look at this boy. Charmer."

@Senzelwe Nkab'nhle commented:

"He already likes them mature."

@Nomhle laughed:

"Batong this is so cute hle."

@Unusual_Chelsea joked:

"Not me smiling, he is so cute."

@fezysbushenkomo said:

"Baby gal is blushing bathong."

@swaivy joked:

"Parent's these days, promoting mjolo."

@Sedi.Montii shared:

"His game is better than these 90s. He can teach a grown man a thing or two."

