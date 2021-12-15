Photoshop legend Rumani did the most when he edited an image of a crying child to make it seem as though he was smiling

Rumani, aka The Cleaner, received a pressing message from the little boy's father asking him to make his son stop crying

As always, the editing genius took to his Photoshop app and ensured that the bundle of joy was smiling with his teeth showing

Rumani, aka The Cleaner, received a message from a Saffa dad who needed assistance with a picture. In the image, the man's bundle of joy is crying his life away as he poses for a picture, standing between his parents.

The Cleaner came through with his Photoshop magic and did the absolute most. He shared an edited snap of the little one smiling from ear to ear with his new pearly white teeth taking the centre stage.

Rumani aka The Cleaner edited this little boy to stop crying and peeps are in stitches. Image: @RealMrumaDrive

The images quickly went viral on social media, gaining a massive 4 600 likes in less than 24 hours. Check the post out below:

Below are some of the hilarious responses the post received:

@Abongil01874570 shared:

"Now he is still crying but tears of joy now compared to a previous pic where it was tears of sorrow."

@GrantDlamini wrote:

"Rumza for president, king of Photoshop."

@CrocSclothing said:

"I have never seen this kind of talent in my life."

@Elsie1206 responded with:

"Whoa... Where do you get these teeth you keep installing on their faces? Do you even have a kids' teeth collection?"

@MrThuts tweeted:

"Hhayi no, Rumani performs witchcraft."

@Madiraz added:

"Wena you far from seeing Heaven."

The Cleaner claps back at lady after social media exchange, removes her eyebrows: "You won't see Heaven"

Previously, Briefly News reported that The Cleaner does not take savagery very lightly. After former finance minister Tito Mboweni shared a snap of his dinner, Rumani responded by stating that Mboweni had removed the bird's intestines and replaced them with his own.

A lady with the Twitter handle @IamNot_Mpho shared:

"At least he didn't Photoshop them."

Rumani did not appreciate her comment as he told her he would remove her "eagle eyebrows", which he hilariously did. Rumani shared screenshots of their conversation and the Photoshopped snap of the lady and peeps were in stitches.

