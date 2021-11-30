Photoshop legend 'The Cleaner' had Mzansi reminding themselves not to mess with him after he removed a lady's eyebrows due to their exchange on Twitter

Rumani commented on former finance minister Tito Mboweni's latest dish and the lady made mention of him constantly photoshopping things

Rumani did not take kindly to the shade she threw and threw some heavy shade back at her by removing her eyebrows from her profile picture

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Rumani, aka The Cleaner, does not take savagery very lightly. After former finance minister Tito Mboweni shared a snap of his dinner, Rumani responded by stating that Mboweni had removed the bird's intestines and replaced them with his own.

A lady with the Twitter handle @IamNot_Mpho shared:

"At least he didn't photoshop them."

Rumani did not appreciate her comment as he told her he would remove her "eagle eyebrows", which he hilariously did. Rumani shared screenshots of their conversation and the Photoshopped snap of the lady and peeps were in stitches.

The Cleaner took this lady's eyebrows off her face with Photoshop after an uncomfortable social media exchange. Image: @RealMrumaDrive

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Check his post out below:

Below are some of the comments he received:

@_Coliwe wrote:

"Someone, please tag her."

@Bulelan_Sir said:

"Y'all don't have feelings any more."

@thakhan12698091 responded with:

"Just like that banna. She literally needs rehabilitation after this."

@Nagz712 shared:

"Rumani is not the one to mess with."

@Ey_itsjoanna tweeted:

"Damn. I’m never going to oppose you."

@RealDMK_SA added:

"She looks better without them."

@herrkindness also wrote:

"Yooooo aiiiii, the violence."

@BRADIBS1 responded with:

"You won't see Heaven, lol."

@MarciaDolly1 reacted:

"Ahhh, you remind me not to mess with you."

“Titanic vibes”: Rumani 'The Cleaner' photoshops DJ Shimza next to stunning Athi, SA laughs

In other news about The Cleaner, Briefly News previously reported that Rumani wowed Mzansi once again with his photo editing and cleaning skills. The social media account holder created a stunning image of DJ Shimza standing with a beautiful woman, Athi Geleba.

Looking at the woman’s Twitter bio, she works as the head of digital communications in the office of the presidency in South Africa. Mzansi social media users feel the young lad has done a superb job but some feel he has taken his talents too far.

Briefly News naturally went to the comments section to pick up a few interesting ones from many locals who were seriously stunned.

Source: Briefly.co.za