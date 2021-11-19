South Africans are reacting to another funny social media post from the man known as the photo cleaner, Rumani

Rumani has just delivered a superb image of Dj Shimza standing with a stunning Athi Geleba and the photo is going viral

Social media users feel the image cleaner has taken his talents too far but some are seriously impressed with his work

Rumani has wowed Mzansi once again with his photo editing and cleaning skills. The frequent social media account holder has just created a stunning image of Dj Shimza standing with a beautiful woman, Athi Geleba.

Looking at the woman’s Twitter bio, she is working as the head of digital communications in the office of the presidency in South Africa. Mzansi social media users feel the young lad has done a superb job but some feel he has taken his talents too far.

Briefly News naturally went to the comments section to pick up a few interesting ones from many locals who are seriously stunned.

On the same reactions, some peeps argue that Shimza and Athi, are posing like the famous characters in the Titanic film, Jack and Rose. Rumani wrote:

“Now I'm happy...”

Rumani has delivered another photo of Dj Shimza. Image: @RealMrumaDrive/Shimza.DJ/Twitter/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@Misu_Zulu said:

“Why is she standing in front of 6 businesses?”

@bongisisaMM said:

“Sebe together kemanje.”

@Mthiya_SA said:

“Manje besengathi uRose no Jack from Titanic.”

@Mphonkkgari_ said:

“I like how you always unite people.”

@Tebzamramble said:

“He said no but as always the cleaner doesn't take orders.”

@Cozy_Lord said:

“He is no longer, only emotionally "attached."

@_UltraMil said:

“Titanic vibes.”

@Lani_Ses said:

“Rumani please start a political party, we need you for the 2024 presidency.”

“Great Job”: Rumani impresses Mzansi with photo 'cleaning' skills on Cassper Nyovest

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that dubbed the Cleaner on social media platforms, Rumani has done it again after working on Cassper Nyovest’s portrait. @RealMrumaDrive left his Twitter followers impressed with the latest project.

In an initial post on the South African musician, he asked his followers to share their thoughts after creatively working on a picture showing Cassper’s pic with a black beard. Looking at the second snap, he converted the bearded guy and displayed him with a blue beard.

Mzansi social media users naturally took to the comments section and many are praising the image converter while some argue that the guy doesn’t sleep to work on his passion.

Source: Briefly.co.za