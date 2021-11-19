“Slowly Skeem”: Young Medical Student Shows Off His Dream, Seriously Inspires SA

Young Awande Gumede is an inspiration on social media for sharing his dream as a medical student

Gumede is a student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal in the physiotherapy department and says he is focusing on reaching his dream

Mzansi social media users are encouraging the KZN-based man and many are already calling him a doctor

Awande Gumede is a medical student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and recently posted a snap of his journey. The young man says he is working hard to realise his lifelong dream in the medical field.

Mzansi is reacting to Awande’s photograph of a stethoscope, which really confirms he is serious about making his dreams come true. Awande is a medical student enrolled in the physiotherapy department at UKZN and he is now receiving supportive comments from Twitter users.

The young man is encouraged to take it slowly and he will definitely reach his dream as he will become an inspiration to his community and Mzansi. Looking at other comments, some social media account holders already refer to him as a doctor. Awande captioned the image:

“Getting to the dream slowly but surely.”

Awande Gumede is encouraged to work hard. Image: @AwaGumede/Instagram/Twitter

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@Malixole_Malix said:

“What do you call this instrument? I've always referred to it as Dr's earphones.”

@Felenganeni said:

“Dope stetho, in my books used it in my 3rd year, nothing was the same when I'm auscultating.”

@SetlhareOratile said:

“SBWL bra to be you and change my name to Doctor Strange.”

@Phastarico said:

“Bekezela ngwana ka kuzolunga never give up hope.”

@prow_II said:

“Slowly but surely njayam. Good work.”

@_DJMosh said:

“That’s beautiful man. It’s coming.”

@Vuyile_LN said:

“Doctor in the making.”

@AgapeTimbela said:

“Dr Awande.”

@EnclairMbal said:

“Dokotela.”

