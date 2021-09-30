Another young lad is a true inspiration to many South Africans after finally passing his final clinical examinations

Dr Thabang Tooi headed to social media to share the inspiring story of his journey in the medical field and his post is getting positive remarks

The young doctor, who studied at the University of Cape Town, is now being congratulated as people wish him the best of luck

Another South African medical student is celebrated by many inspired social media users for his big achievement. The young local guy headed online to share the beautiful news regarding his journey in the medical field.

Dr Thabang Tooi says he feels tired but it’s worth a while because he has passed his final examinations and will bag a major qualification towards the realisation of his dreams. According to his bio on Twitter, he is an aspiring neurosurgeon and studied at the University of Cape Town.

The celebrated guy wrote an inspiring yet simple message on the timeline as he captioned his stunning photo:

“A tired med student who just passed his last clinical exam.”

Thabang Tooi is giving Mzansi inspiration after finishing exams. Image: @Thabang_Tooi/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Tox_Dlamini said:

“So vele it's in the bag. Congratulations.”

@PsyiloCibinQ said:

“Dr Thabang Thabong Tooi. Congratulations.”

@Shadedof_Vuyi said:

“Congratulations Dr.”

@Lesa291 said:

“Whoop whoop.”

@O_kuhle said:

“Congratulations Thabang.”

@Marc_Ncheche said:

“Felicidades!”

@Mandlabsct said:

“Congratulations Dr, go celebrate with loved ones.”

@Mawesto85 said:

“Congratulations mate.”

@Magembi said:

“It’s in the bag… congratulations Doc.”

@Ukwanele_M said:

“Hooray.”

