South Africans are still in disbelief following the passing of former President Frederik Willem De Klerk but his portrait is already doing the rounds on social media. The portrait is created by none other than the famous Rasta the Artist who pays his tribute to the former apartheid president.

Social media users didn’t hesitate to head online to air their reactions and it seems many do not approve that the late president is the one sculptured by the artist. De Klerk passed away on Thursday as he succumbed to a long battle with cancer.

Briefly News looks at the Twitter post uploaded by Rumani and we also select a few reactions from the controversial artist’s latest offering.

Looking at the comments, some people feel the guy has just drawn Prince Phillip and not the fallen ex-president - there are seriously funny reactions. He wrote:

“According to Rasta this is FW De Klerk.”

South Africans are divided on Rasta's painting. Image: @RealMrumaDrive/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Mulan8554 said:

“Isn’t that Joshua Doore?”

@YankaSmith said:

“Sure looks like Prince Philip.”

@_Msiszi_Wisey said:

“I also saw Mr Freddy Krueger.”

@Harris_Ovo said:

“Hai no man. This looks like the prince of England Mruuuu.”

@Ace_Ramaphosa said:

“Rasta is one of the best artists to have ever lived, a national treasure!!!”

@NtuliFortune said:

“But look like Prince Philip. Does Rasta want to tell us something?”

@Milly_Mohlala said:

“For the first time, he got it right.”

@Queenemas said:

“For the first time, I support Rasta's drawing.”

@MRNice_ZA said:

“Rasta must continue being an artist.”

@Putotivoli said:

“Eish mara Rasta.”

@ZinjMarito said:

“Rasta just exposed the secret, De Klerk and Philip are related.”

