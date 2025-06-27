“A Whole Salary”: Mzansi Split As Housewife Gets R23k Allowance From Husband

An anonymous housewife shared with internet personality and avid TikTok user Boni Xaba, from Lifereset with Boni, that she got an allowance from her husband

The woman revealed that she received R23 000 per month, but it is not known what the money is used for

Some people on the internet thought that what the housewife got from her significant other made sense, while other social media users thought it was too little or too much

TikTok users wondered about the allowance a housewife got from her husband. Image: RapidEye, Dima Berlin

Source: Getty Images

Internet personality Boni Xaba, who regularly views payslips from anonymous folks and shares the information online, shared that a housewife received R23 000 per month from her husband. The sum divided internet users who debated in the post's comment section.

On her TikTok account, Boni referred to the unknown woman's position as a "house manager" and showed the five-digit allowance that she received for April and May.

The Lifereset with Boni host, who posted the video on 15 June, shared her view with her audience, saying:

"It just depends what the money is for. If it's to maintain yourself, going out, taking your kids out, or paying for medical aid, I will think, 'Ja.' If it's to do other things like buying groceries, I'd be worried. That's just me."

Too much, too little, or just right?

There is no set salary when it comes to being a housewife. So, while some thought the R23 000 was worth it, other social media users thought the wife wasn't getting enough money. Commenters also shared what they or their mothers received as an allowance.

People tried to make sense of the housewife's salary. Image: Alberto Case

Source: Getty Images

@owymcgee said to the online community:

"I hope it doesn’t include household expenses."

@xinhla0 wrote in the comment section:

"R23 000 is a bit worrying. I think it's for everything."

@thembanimakhathin stated with a laugh:

"My ultimate dream job."

@lathabuhle said to the public:

"Too little for a whole wife. I assumed it to be more than what girlfriends get."

@keamogetsek8gmail.com added in the comments:

"That's a whole salary."

@sheisnel1 noted their thoughts:

"I fail to understand how people see this as a little! An allowance of R23 000?! Kuhle kakhulu. That time you don’t even get data."

@shela.your.lawyer shared what her parents do:

"My mom is a home executive, and the money she receives from my dad includes paying for rates and taxes, electricity, food, and her maintenance. Other expenses outside of that, he pays them directly."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

