An X (formerly known as Twitter) user reshared a video he saw on TikTok of armed guards at a one-year-old's birthday party

The man stated that he would not attend such a party with his children, and called what he saw "barbaric nonsense"

While some social media users agreed with his take, others saw no problem with the guns on display

A man was unimpressed with armed guards seen at a one-year-old's birthday bash.

Source: UGC

A decorator, while at a one-year-old's birthday party, showed armed guards securing the mansion at which the event was held. The sight of the assault rifles the men carried failed to impress one man on the internet.

The video, originally posted by @deco_by_sejalula on TikTok, which has since been deleted, was reposted on the X account of a person named Mnaka on 22 June.

The X user captioned the video:

"If I take my kids to a birthday party, and there are men with guns, we’re turning TF around. I’m not exposing my children to such barbaric nonsense."

The location of the party, identities of the homeowners and those who requested armed guards at the one-year-old's extravagant party were not revealed.

Armed protection splits the internet

Hundreds of social media users flocked to the comment section after watching the video exuding wealth. While some thought it was unnecessary for there to be men with guns at a child's birthday party, others disagreed and found no fault with the extra protection.

Some people were not for the open display of guns at the child's party.

Source: Getty Images

@kaMalambule said to Mnaka:

"It’s okay not to expose your child to this. However, calling it barbaric is a tad bit self-righteous. This is their life and it has nothing to do with how you feel and view the world."

@mqhelenqabankos shared their thoughts on the matter:

"I can’t bring my kids around people who need this much protection. Now my daughter is collateral."

@McpaulGp told people on the internet:

"Unfortunately, it is not nonsense. It is our daily reality. Crime is bad. Wake up and smell the coffee."

@CFMusemwa, who agreed with Mnaka, commented:

"If you've got security, at least be subtle about it. There are ways to conceal guns instead of making everyone else feel uneasy."

Seeing Mnaka's caption, @AfterEarth stated to the X user:

"Don’t flatter yourself. You have to be a serious somebody in order to get an invite to such events."

@thagodfathadrew added in the comment section:

"May such kinds of riches never locate me. I want lowkey, easy-going type of riches where I get to happily mix and mingle."

Take a look at the birthday party setup and the armed guards in the X post below:

