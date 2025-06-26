Bonang Matheba's age has once again sparked a heated debate about the star's personal life

The media mogul recently celebrated her birthday, and social media used it as a time to argue over her not having kids

Meanwhile, Queen B is living her best life and enjoying the fruits of her labour, seemingly unfazed by the negative comments

Social media users debated Bonang Matheba’s age. Images: bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba's birthday sparked a raging argument about the star's achievements and whether or not kids were in the cards for her.

How old is Bonang Matheba?

25 June has become known as the day we celebrate royalty, Queen Bonang Dorothy Matheba. The media mogul recently turned a year older and was showered with heartfelt birthday wishes from all over the country, from adoring fans and industry mates alike.

With her decades-long career in the industry, from television to radio and so much more, Bonang's age has been quite a shocker, as many would expect her to be much older than she is for all she has accomplished.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Bonang Matheba’s age shocked many social media users. Image: bonang_m

Source: Instagram

At just 38 years old, Queen B has pioneered the South African entertainment industry, collaborated with renowned brands, and built her empire and thriving businesses.

On her special day, the charismatic presenter celebrated another trip around the sun filled with gratitude for life and everything in it:

"+1. A heart filled with gratitude. #CancerSeason #BirthdayGirl #June25. To more life and more BNG."

Mzansi debates Bonang Matheba's age

A debate soon followed after netizens discovered that Bonang was in her late 30s, with trolls raising the "biological alarm" argument.

Twitter (X) user MoloisiSuzanne sparked the conversation, claiming the star was a "bad role model to our children" for not having kids at that age, and Mzansi attacked her:

SihleBeYapping said:

"Her not having kids makes her an even bigger role model for ME!"

MissNomaM bashed the troll:

"How about y’all be role models to your own kids and leave other people alone? Outsourcing modelling to strangers because y’all don’t have any motion yourselves."

Tshi_Nakanyane wrote:

"Again, people are very confident in talking about people's personal things that they have no business talking about. Can we learn to leave people who don’t have kids alone?"

One netizen claims Bonang Matheba is a bad role model for not having kids at her age. Image: bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Onaikie_ asked:

"But isn’t having a child a choice? What if she doesn’t want a child or children?"

invictusVee posted:

"The day you realise that other people do not see having babies as an achievement, you will learn not to question their decision. Why are you not your children’s role model?"

Lebo_PulumoM defended Bonang Matheba:

"Bonang is thriving on her own terms. That’s not a failure, it’s POWER. Respect women who choose themselves, plan their lives and do things on their own terms and timelines. Period!!!"

Bonang Matheba advises South African women

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Bonang Matheba's advice to South African women.

The media personality said girls needed to put in the work to enjoy the fruits of their labour, and many fans agreed with her.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News