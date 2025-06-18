Bonang Matheba shared empowering advice, urging women to work hard, make money, and travel the world

Social media reactions were mixed, with some fans praising her message while others expressed frustration about working hard yet still struggling financially

Bonang’s legacy, including her success with House of BNG, continues to inspire many despite ongoing challenges in the industry

Seasoned South African radio and television presenter Bonang Matheba dropped some pearls of wisdom for the girlies. The star took to her page to give her followers some life lessons.

Bonang Matheba's post resonates with girls

Many South African girls look up to celebrities like Bonang Matheba. The star has been praised for becoming successful and staying relevant in an industry that saw many fall off.

Despite the challenges of the entertainment industry, Bonang has managed to build an empire through hosting some of the biggest events in South Africa, like the Miss South Africa pageants and her flourishing wine business, House of BNG. The star has also collaborated with top international brands like Steve Madden.

Affectionately known as Queen B, the B'Dazzled star recently took to her X timeline to respond to a post asking for tips for girls and women.

Bonang stressed the importance of working hard and securing the bag for young women. She also noted that it's important to travel the world. The post read:

"Work hard. Make money. Travel the world. Repeat. ☺️"

Fans react to Bonang's post

Social media users praised Bonang for her advice to her followers. However, many noted that they have been working hard, but things are not working out.

@nomsa_riri commented:

"That’s what I’m doing and I have never been this happier 😍"

@devoted_kay wrote:

"Currently working hard, and it’s not even enough to travel the province ✋🏽🫶🏻🥺 Empa, we will continue working hard 😌🩵"

@wakapalesaa commented:

"Easier said than done, honestly.😭 We work hard, but there's still no money to travel the world.💔"

@aya_mashaphu said:

"I appreciate this because this is all you have done ♥️"

@LDParkins wrote:

"Surround yourself with people that are content… The peace that soles with that in healing 🌹"

@Katl3goo noted:

"Currently working like a donkey on double shifts and still can’t afford to leave the province 😩✋🏽🫶🏻 But we move… hard work must hear me whether it wants to or not! 💼💃🏽"

@Nhlokololo added:

"Do you see how she didn’t mention men? 🫵🏾"

@ghettostar_22 wrote:

"They won't listen queen b they rather milk men dry 😴"

