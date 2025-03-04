Bonang Matheba excited South African fashion lovers by announcing her latest collaboration with Steve Madden, launching the Steve Madden X Bonang Matheba ESSENTIALS collection featuring bags, shoes, and clothing

Fans praised Bonang’s influence and style, expressing eagerness to purchase items from the collection

Over the years, Bonang has collaborated with top brands like Legit, Woolworths, L'Oréal Paris, and Steve Madden, solidifying her status as a major fashion and beauty icon

Briefly News spoke to a fashion stylist and designer, who applauded Bonang’s blend of sophistication and trendiness

Bonang Matheba had South African fashion lovers jumping with joy when she shared a video announcing her latest collaboration with international brand, Steve Madden.

Bonang Matheba has announced her latest collaboration with Steve Madden.

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba collaborates with Steve Madden

Bonang Matheba is securing the bag, and we love it for her. The media personality revealed that she has collaborated with Steve Madden again to launch an essentials collection.

Taking to her Instagram page, Bongang shared a video showing some of the must-have items in the collection, including bags, shoes and clothing items. She wrote:

"Introducing Steve Madden X Bonang Matheba ESSENTIALS. These must-have styles are here, bolder than ever, and ready to complete your wardrobe! #SMXBMESSENTIALS. Shop the collection online & in-store now! @stevemaddensa"

Briefly News spoke to celebrity stylist and fashion designer Zoe Bozza about Bonang's new collection. She said:

"I love how Bonang Matheba effortlessly blends sophistication and trendiness in her latest collection. The bold designs, from statement bags to stylish footwear, cements her undeniable influence.

"I also love that this collection is a must-have for anyone looking to elevate their wardrobe with elegance and confidence."

Fans excited about Bonang and Steve Madden's collaboration

Social media users are excited about their favourite media personality's collaboration with one of the biggest fashion brands in the world. Many noted that they would be shopping for several items in the collection.

@_michael_press said:

"So much violence on a regular Tuesday .chai 😍😍😍"

bakes_bakes_bakes wrote:

"It’s giving everything it’s s’posed to 🔥 o Bona that Beyonce Me Myself Hair at the beginning 🙌🏾 tlhemma o Bonang ruri."

@_shaunkani said:

"That annual Steve Madden cheque has cleared again! 💅🏽💸 Now let me go spend some coins on that black two piece tracksuit set🔥🔥"

@esihle_sabelo_sabelo wrote:

"I want everything including the hair sana Aibo."

@_tshepopanda added:

"WHAT A GODDESS! 🤩🥹 How you elevate the elegance of every brand is amazing!💐✨❤️"

@lindiwe_doobear said:

"The coolest Ad I’ve seen - I’m afraid my coins are going here 😍😍😍"

Bonang Matheba has made an exciting announcement.

Source: Instagram

Brands that Bonang has collaborated with

Bonang Matheba is one of the biggest stars in Mzansi and naturally, she has worked with several local and international brands over the years. Starting as far back as 2008, the Being Bonang star collaborated with Legit to launch her first clothing line, Just B.

Queen B collaborated with Woolworths to launch a lingerie line called Distraction By Bonang in 2014. In 2022, the star collaborated with Steve Madden to launch a holiday collection of shoes and handbags. Bonang also partnered with L'Oréal Paris monumental makeup masterclass in SA in 2024.

Bonang Matheba buys sleek Range Rover

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba is the owner of a brand-new Range Rover Sport. The posh car is just another addition to Bonang's pricey car collection.

Bonang has always been a hot topic online. However, the timeline was buzzing after she showed off the interior of her sleek Ferrari GTC4Lusso. The vehicle has an estimated value between R2.9 and R4.8 million.

