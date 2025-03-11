DJ Maphorisa teased two new projects set for release on 28 March, sharing snippets and an AI-generated video on Instagram

Fans expressed excitement, anticipating another hit from the award-winning Amapiano producer, with some hoping for collaborations with Young Stunna and Scott Maphuma

Other South African artists, including Aymos, Mas Musiq, Nadia Nakai, K.O, and the late Riky Rick, have also teased upcoming music, keeping Mzansi buzzing

DJ Maphorisa just made his fans excited after teasing two new projects set to drop later this month. The star shared posts about his upcoming music on social media.

DJ Maphorisa shares release date for his new music

DJ Maphorisa is not playing this year. The star, who is known for releasing bangers, has announced that he has two new songs coming out on 28 March.

Taking to his Instagram page, the award-winning hitmaker shared a snippet of the two songs. In one post, Phori sampled the new music, and in another post, he shared an AI-generated video and wrote:

"We dropping 28th March 2 Projects!!!! @xduppy.012 ereng AI?"

Fans can't wait for DJ Maphorisa's new music

South African music lovers know that DJ Maphorisa never misses when it comes to his music. Many said they were already counting down the days till the release date.

@abulele_hluthelo said:

"Every time I see bro, I always think about that boy with duppy. 😭😂😂"

@mompatidilla commented:

"I just know the one with Thatohatso and Tracy is gonna do a Mazza 🔥😭"

@ras.ames wrote:

"That look is giving Le bana baka, you're my kids all of you guys ba dirang piano😂😂"

@kwethokwakhe said:

"🔥🔥 Danko feature artist list on my side Young Stunner must be there as well as Scott Maphuma🙌🙌"

Mzansi artists who teased new music

South African artists are working hard to release new bangers for their fans. Aymos and Mas Musiq recently got fans buzzing when they revealed they had new music on the way.

Award-winning rapper Nadia Nakai also got her fans affectionately known as the Braggacy excited when she shared the release date for her highly anticipated album, Braggacy which is a dedication to her legendary late boyfriend Kiernan "AKA" Forbes. Rapper K.O also hinted that he wanted to release a new track, dubbed Push It, getting hip-hop heads excited.

Fans are also looking forward to the late rapper Riky Rick's posthumous album, which is set to be released soon. The album reportedly features top South African rappers, including Cassper Nyovest.

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza allegedly unfollow each other

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that this could be the end of the legendary Scorpion Kings after years of dominating the Amapiano industry. Drama recently ensued after reports that the two stars have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

An online user @PianoConnectSA announced on their Twitter (X) page that the Scorpion Kings duo have unfollowed each other and also Phori has also deleted all the pictures he had of him and Kabza on his page.

