Riky Rick's passing on 23 February 2022 left many fans devastated but they recently had reason to celebrate the musician once more

The beloved rapper left a gaping hole in South African hip hop and Sony Music Africa made a big announcement on the anniversary of his passing

Riky Rick supporters flooded social media with their reactions to the upcoming release of the late rapper's work featuring Cassper Nyovest and other stars

Riky Rick's death was deeply mourned by many South Africans and Sony Music Africa recently shared they'll be upholding his legacy. The Boss Zonke hitmaker was widely celebrated and many people lamented his passing.

Riky Rick's posthumous album has a set date for release and will feature Cassper Nyovest, Blxckie and other musicians. Image: Darren Gerrish / Frenie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Riky Rick trended once again for his greatness in local music thanks to Sony Music Africa. The hip-hop legend will be honoured in a project that has left many fans excited.

Riky Rick to bid fans final goodbye

In an announcement on X, Sony Music Africa confirmed that Riky Rick's posthumous album was ready. The late rapper's final album titled Boss Zonke Forever will be released on 4 April 2025. The album has 17 songs, including a bonus track. Riky Rick's album also features popular artists such as Cassper Nyovest, Blxckie, Focalise, Dee Koala, Gemini Major, Lloyiso and more. Read the detailed post below:

Riky Rick's legacy lives on

South African fans and organizations have organised various tributes for Riky Rick over the years. Many supporters have remained passionate about the hip-hop star who was revered for his contributions to hip-hop and fashion.

Riky received a BET Hip Hop award posthumously in 2022. Celebrities also paid tribute to him at the Celebrity Soccer Games of 2024.

Riky Rick has received several tributes from supporters and organisations since his passing. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Riky Rick fans celebrate posthumous album

Many fans were happy that they would hear Riky Rick's unreleased songs. Online users shared their eagerness to listen to new Riky Rick songs again.

@LuckyMahloane said:

"Riky Rick did well by sparring a couple of music locked away for such times. We are being blessed indeed. #BossZonkeForever"

@krugersville commented:

"When we cry at Braamfontein, please just let us be even when the Pharas cry , we have been waiting bro 😭😭❤️"

@Ms_Kinng wrote:

"We miss you so much 😭 #BossZonkeForever"

@King_kokisa_ commented:

"I still get inspired by the moment Riky challenged us to push through adversity with his powerful words. He’s more than just a rapper; he’s a trailblazer. Looking forward to more empowerment in his new album! #BossZonkeForever"

@_itskayboo added:

"I’m ready for #BossZonkeForever to drop and take over the world. Riky Rick’s legacy is alive."

@siiwe_ cheered:

"We about to be blessed with an amazing Final album here !! 🥺❤️ Riky Rick #BossZonkeForever"

Fans react to unreleased Riky Rick song

Briefly News previously reported that Riky Rick might be late, but his legacy lives on forever. The South African rapper had a truckload of hits under his belt.

A Riky Rick fan recently came across a video of Riky Rick previewing a song they had never heard before.

The late Cotton Eater passed away on 23 February 2022. The video clip was taken well before his passing.

