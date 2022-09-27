Late rapper Riky Rick continues to be remembered as the BET Hip-Hop Awards plan on commemorating him in a special way

The Sidlukotini hitmaker passed away in February 2022 and left a big hole in the music scene in South Africa

The award ceremony will honour Riky for being an important part of the culture by including him category that is reserved for the most iconic artists

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Riky Rick continues to be mourned by the entire entertainment industry months after his death. The BET Hip-Hop Awards organisation wishes to uphold Riky's legacy by giving him an accolade posthumously.

Riky Rick's fans were ecstatic to learn that the rapper would win a BET award reserved just for the late rapper's memory. Image: Getty Images/ Pietro D'aprano/David M. Benett

Source: Instagram

Riky was beloved by Mzansi for his iconic style and music. The rapper used to break boundaries in fashion and artistry that inspired a generation of what he called "cotton eaters".

Which award will Riky Rick receive from BET?

ZAlebs reported that BET would bestow the Global Visionary Award to Riky after his tragic passing. The category is for those who greatly impact hip-hop culture. Reacting to the news, Riky's partner, Bianca Naidoo, expressed that the family is happy to receive the award on his behalf. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“This award honours his work and his name. I am so proud that my husband’s work is still making a positive impact within the entertainment space and that his legacy continues to inspire young creatives. This award reminds us of his love for his fans and for the culture.”

Riky fans were happy to see the artist's memory lives on. Many fans took the award as a sign that Riky's memory is forever cemented in the culture.

@its_shawn_bruv commented:

"Huge!"

@ratostayscruisin commented:

"You did it King."

@piercedbyzulu commented:

"The greatest."

@twentieth__b commented:

"Champion."

@neighbourhood_drinxx commented:

"He lives on."

@ciezee_mbhowizy commented:

"We dont die we multiply."

@themba_mdladla commented:

"The greatest of all time."

"Riky would be proud": Bianca talks loving late rapper for magazine cover story

Briefly News previously reported that Bianca Naidoo described how lost she has been without Riky. The country mourned the Mzansi star, and Bianca recently opened as Riky Rick's life partner.

Bianca Naidoo shies away from the spotlight. Bianca recently gave her most thorough public interview about dating Riky.

TimelesLIVE reported that Bianca sat down with Nounouche magazine, Bianca said it has been extremely challenging to speak about Riky.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News