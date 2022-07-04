A video of Soweto-born fashion influencer Bafana Mthembu paying tribute to late rapper Riky Rick has been circulating online

In the clip, the 30-year-old man is seen dressing up in different outfits inspired by some of the rapper and fashion icon’s most memorable looks

Mthembu takes viewers through the clothing items as the song Boss Zonke plays in the background

A Mzansi fashion influencer won over Mzansi with his personal and stylish tribute to the late Rikhado Chifaro Makhado, known professionally as Riky Rick.

Fashion enthusiast Bafana Mthembu, also known as Eezy Nkabi, is gaining a lot of popularity in the social media streets with fun and trendy Zulu commentary fashion videos, which he shares on Twitter.

Fashion enthusiast, Bafana Mthembu represented Riky Rick's style the best way he knows how. Image: @eezynkabi/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In one of his latest clips, he is seen dressing up in different outfits inspired by some of the rapper and fashion icon’s most memorable looks while embracing his bhinca culture.

He is seen showing off some of the items as he puts together the different looks as the song Boss Zonke plays in the background.

In most of his videos, the 30-year-old Soweto-born creative dresses up in an outfit that showcases the style of amabhinca – a group of Zulu people who practice their culture by dressing in a certain manner and listening to Maskandi music, News24 reported.

Bafana also takes viewers through the clothing items from brands such as Jonathan D and Brentwood, which are popular in the bhinca community.

South African netizens responded to his video with much love:

@Sego_R wrote:

“This was nice. Refreshing. RIP Ricky, well represented.”

@Joan_MG replied:

"BLENTWOOD" takes me OUT each time.”

@bongi_mabaso reacted:

“I’ve been looking for this so much I had to search “as’gqoke”, I’m turning on my notifications for this man.”

@gyallikeyandi commented:

“I love this man's videos so much ❤️ how many Brentwoods does this broer own?”

@Dxmisani said:

“Dope tribute to Makhado.”

@ReothabetseMni3 replied:

“As'gqoke is so Gorgeous .”

@AmberTwala wrote:

“Mvelase owavel’enyandeni yemikhonto yakwaMabaso!!!! Mvelase kaGuda ongawadli amathibani! Mnisi wemvula ilanga libalele!!! Lalela Mthembu, akukho esingakupha kona mntaka Baba! umhlaba owakho. Kuphuka lapho nkabi.”

Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute to Riky Rick with stylish sneakers

In another story, Briefly News reported that businessman and founder of Bathu Shoes, Theo Baloyi paid tribute to Riky Rick the best way he knows how - through customised sneakers that boast a design as colourful as the late Mzansi entertainment icon’s spirit was.

Baloyi shared an image of the stunning kicks on Twitter yesterday to coincide with Ricky’s funeral service. The rapper was laid to rest at a private gathering in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 1 March.

The bright yellow pair of shoes has a graphic portrait of the star’s face on one shoe as well as one of the fashion lover’s famous quotes on the other.

