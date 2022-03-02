Founder of Bathu Shoes, Theo Baloyi paid tribute to fallen star Riky Rick by designing a stylish pair of sneakers

The shoes feature a portrait of the Stay Shining singer as well as a famous quote of his concerning his love for fashion

South African online users responded to the Twitter post with their compliments and feedback on the kicks

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Businessman and founder of Bathu Shoes, Theo Baloyi paid tribute to Riky Rick the best way he knows how - through customised sneakers that boast a design as colourful as the late Mzansi entertainment icon’s spirit was.

Baloyi shared an image of the stunning kicks on Twitter yesterday to coincide with Ricky’s funeral service. The rapper was laid to rest at an intimate gathering in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 1 March.

Founder of Bathu Shoes, Theo Baloyi designed a unique pair of sneakers in honour of late SA rapper, Riky Rick. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images, @theo_baloyi01/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

The bright yellow pair of shoes has a graphic portrait of the star’s face on one shoe as well as one of the fashion lover’s famous quotes on the other.

“Cotton eaters don’t die, We multiply #RIPRikyRick,” the caption reads.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Briefly News previously reported that the massive outpour of tributes and condolences on social media platforms echoed Riky Rick's impact on society. His music, fashion, and even the way he interacted with his fans affected many South Africans.

Saffas responded to the post with their take on the creative sneakers.

@Thabang_350 said:

“Nice but I'm waiting for "... all the profits go to Riky Rick's family" #RIPRikyRick.”

@NmabokelaNonoza commented:

“The quality of the material made it look like it's not him, but then the design is cool.”

@smlunguana wrote:

“I would buy these if they’re for sale.”

@MarumoMashigo replied:

“Beautiful drip sneakers with my boy Riky face.”

@Ntariyana1 reacted:

“They could be more cool and more doper if Ricky had to rock them. For now, we cool with your shoes. It could be dope if you did all this Riky Rick asaphila. The only niqq that was real to Riky Rick was @BigZulu_ZN the rest must rest abo so-called buddy buddy.”

@dean_trulxfe shared:

“A collaboration with Cotton Fest and all the profits go to his family or charity— OR they are framed and put at your stores or museum. This is amazing stuff.”

Riky Rick laid to rest in Johannesburg

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Riky Rick has been the talk of the town since news that he had passed away hit social media. Fans from all over South Africa and industry colleagues have paid tributes to the Amantombazane hitmaker.

If the tributes going around social media are anything to go by, Riky Rick definitely had an impact on society. His music, fashion, and even the way he interacted with his fans affected many South Africans.

The rapper was laid to rest at an intimate gathering in Johannesburg today. The funeral proceedings were streamed live on social media and fans took to Twitter to bid farewell to the Sondela rapper.

Source: Briefly News