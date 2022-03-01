Riky Rick has been laid to rest in Johannesburg and the funeral service was attended by family and close friends

Fans have flooded social media with tributes for the legendary rapper, who took his life on 23 February

Riky Rick's widow, Bianca, also topped Mzansi Twitter trends as social media users applauded her for displaying strength during this difficult time

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Riky Rick has been the talk of the town since news that he had passed away hit social media. Fans from all over South Africa and industry colleagues have paid tributes to the Amantombazane hitmaker.

Rapper Riky Rick was laid to rest at a private gathering in Johannesburg, his fans are sending condolence messages to his widow Bianca. Image: @rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

If the tributes going around social media are anything to go by, Riky Rick definitely had an impact on society. His music, fashion and even the way he interacted with his fans affected many South Africans.

The rapper was laid to rest at an intimate gathering in Johannesburg today. The funeral proceedings were streamed live on social media and fans took to Twitter to bid farewell to the Sondela rapper.

@chris_plaatjie wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"After spending a few minutes watching the funeral, eish I cannot wrap my head around the fact that problems of this world can be so overwhelming even to the ones we look up to for strength.#RIPRickyRick Rikhado Makhado."

@PreciousShange said:

"Together again. Papa is going to hold you down, you are safe in his arms. You have fulfilled your life's purpose in this life until you return to this land, your home. Because we never die, we multiply. Vha edele, phumula, sleep in heavenly peace, Rikhado Makhado ️"

@TebogoMaluleke_commented:

"Rest in perfect peace Rikhado Makhado."

Social media is also awash with praises for Riky Rick's widow Bianca who has been applauded for her strength. Bianca has been trending on Twitter after her heartwrenching tribute to her husband.

@cliequally noted:

"Bianca is very strong. I cried listening to her speech, the girl is strong, God is indeed giving her strength, God is always Good#RIPRickyRick"

@JohnsonAwalle said:

"Bianca was so strong throughout her beautiful tribute to her partner Ricky. I wish her strength in abundance ♥️"

Major League DJz urge Riky Rick memorial service attendees to dress to impress in fashion icon's honour

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Riky Rick was not an ordinary artist and the Major League DJz wanted his send-off to be as different as he was. The musical duo called upon those who have been invited to attend Riky Rick's funeral service to show up dressed to kill.

Riky Rick passed away on Wednesday and he will be laid to rest today in Johannesburg, his family said in a statement. The funeral service will be an intimate gathering with only the rapper's family and close friends. The statement further states that a memorial service will be held on Friday, 4 March and fans can watch the proceedings online.

Taking to their Twitter page, the Ababuyanga hitmakers implored those who have been invited to pay their last respects to Riky Rick to dress to the nines.

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

Source: Briefly News