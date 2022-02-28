Riky Rick's family has released details about the late rapper's private funeral and memorial service to be held in Johannesburg

The Amantombazane rapper will be laid to rest at a private ceremony on Tuesday 1 March and a memorial service will also take place on March 4th

Riky Rick allegedly committed suicide after a long battle with depression, a letter that is said to be the rapper's final words to his family has also been released

Riky Rick's death came as a shock to Mzansi and the world. The 34-year-old Fakaza hitmaker reportedly hung himself with a rope in his studio after battling depression.

Riky Rick's family announced that he will be laid to rest at an intimate gathering on Tuesday. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images and @rikyrickworld

Tributes have been pouring in from friends and industry colleagues following Riky Rick's untimely passing. Notable celebrities who have taken to social media to mourn the rapper include AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Pearl Thusi and Connie Ferguson.

TimesLive reports that the Makhado family announced that they have planned a private gathering. The report further states that the intimate funeral will take place on Tuesday 1 March in Johannesburg.

According to News24, a memorial service for the star will follow on Friday, 4 March. The publication reports that this tribute celebration will be attended by a few friends and family and the media. Riky Rick's fans from across the world will also get a chance to bid farewell to their fav as the event will be live-streamed, the publication reports.

The Makhado family also thanked Riky Rick's fans from all over Mzansi and the world for keeping them in their prayers during this difficult time. TimesLive reports that the family is deeply moved by the global outpouring of support since Riky Rick's untimely passing.

Meanwhile, Riky Rick allegedly told his wife Bianca not to blame herself for his death in a tear-jerking suicide note. According to Sunday World, the Boss Zonke rapper blamed his actions on the voices in his head. He wrote:

“Dear Bianca, this pain is too much. I don’t want you to blame yourself for my life being unbearable. This was the greatest period of my life. You gave me more love than I deserved. Please do not blame yourself. Live your life. Don’t hide the light you gave me every day.

"The pain I feel is too much to deal with. The voices in my head have never gone away. I wish I was stronger, but I am not. Please forgive me. I love you so much. Be happy. Smile. Everything is okay now.”

Patrick Shai and Riky Rick’s deaths have Connie Ferguson and Pearl Thusi calling for compassion in the industry

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that we all know the social media streets can be savage. Some tweeps, including celebrities, are scared of how Black Twitter can drag you, leaving you in a dark corner.

Many Twitter users believe that we lost talented stars such as Skeem Saam actor Patrick Shai and talented rapper Riky Rick due to the savagery of the streets.

Patrick Shai took his life in January. According to SowetanLive, the actor's lifeless body was discovered by his wife in the garage of his Dobsonville home. The South African adds that Shai killed himself because he was troubled in his last days following a beef with Cassper Nyovest.

Sondela rapper Riky Rick also allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday 23 February 2022 following a long battle with depression.

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

