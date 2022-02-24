Fela in Versace rapper AKA has poured his heart out following the death of his industry colleague and friend Riky Rick

The rapper took to Instagram to pen a lengthy tribute urging men to seek help when they are battling depression

AKA admitted to battling depression after his fiancée Anele Tembe plunged to her death in Cape Town last year

Riky Rick's death shocked South Africa. The award-winning rapper and father took his own life in the early hours of 23 February.

The rapper's family confirmed his death in a statement to the press and social media. They also requested some privacy during this difficult moment. Mzansi has been trying to come to terms with their fav's passing. Many blamed cyberbullying as the main cause of death.

Tributes for the Pick You Up rapper have been pouring in. Rapper AKA took to Instagram to pour his heart out in a lengthy post. He spoke about how men in South Africa are fighting generational traumas with no one to share their burdens with.

He said: "I hope that very soon we can address the issue of how damaged and broken the men in this country are. We have no one to talk to, we just pat each other on the back and say, “get on with it, be strong my boi” … but in reality, we are traumatised. Generational trauma passed down to us."

SAHiphopMag reports that the Energy rapper urged women to be more compassionate and kind towards men. He also encouraged Mzansi to go back to basics, "Family and God". He wrote:

"Ladies, we are not perfect by any means … but damn, we are crying out for your approval, your love and affection. Please, can we RESET and go back to FAMILY VALUES? Can we (myself included) start going to Church Again. Please, can we start some sort of dialogue about MEN in this country because it’s our duty to protect you, to provide and care for you."

In more related news, Briefly News reported that South African rapper Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, popularly known as Riky Rick, passed away on Wednesday 23 February; he was 34.

The Makhado family confirmed the news of his passing in a statement to social media and the press. The statement revealed that Riky died in the early hours of Wednesday in Johannesburg. They however did not reveal the cause of death.

According to Sunday World, Ricky committed suicide after battling depression. The publication reports that sources told them that the Amantombazane rapper used a rope. He was allegedly found by his team, who rushed him to the nearest hospital. The rapper unfortunately died on his way there.

Disclaimer:

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

