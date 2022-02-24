The untimely deaths of rapper Riky Rick and Patrick Shai and the circumstances have prompted Mzansi to call for kindness on social media

Celebrities such as Connie Ferguson and Pearl Thusi even took to their social media pages to implore fans to be more compassionate when engaging celebs

Riky Rick's passing comes just weeks after that of veteran actor Patrick Shai, who also took his own life

We all know the social media streets can be savage. Some tweeps, including celebrities, are scared of how Black Twitter can drag you, leaving you in a dark corner.

Many Twitter users believe that we lost talented stars such as Skeem Saam actor Patrick Shai and talented rapper Riky Rick due to the savagery of the streets.

Patrick Shai took his own life in January. According to SowetanLive, the actor's lifeless body was discovered by his wife in the garage of his Dobsonville home. The South African adds that Shai killed himself because he was troubled in his last days following a beef with Cassper Nyovest.

Sondela rapper Riky Rick also allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday 23 February 2022 following a long battle with depression. Social media users are claiming that he killed himself because peeps made fun of his video with his wife. The Citizen reports that peeps left comments like "She looks sad," "It’s like you are forcing her," and "She looks bored," on the rapper's post and this may have triggered him.

Taking to Twitter, The Queen actress Connie Ferguson called on South Africans to be kind to one another. She said:

"Don’t be fooled by people who look like they have it all together. People are going through the most! BE KIND AND COMPASSIONATE!"

Actress Pearl Thusi also shared the same sentiments saying cyberbullying is actual cancer in society. She wrote:

"Cyberbullying is an actual disease. A cancer in today's society."

She added: "When the bullying happens, I for one can say I’ve heard seriously dark thoughts and I’m still not sure how I survived and overcame them. Mainly it’s knowing that people who say hurtful things are usually in a darker place where no one matters, including themselves. "

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, seven days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

