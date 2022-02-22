Popular social media troll account @ChrisExcel102 shared how his recent tweet may have landed him trouble with a servant of God

Chris posted screengrabs of a problematic tweet from him asking to lick Bishop TD Jakes’ head, which got him blocked

SA online users, including media personality Pearl Thusi, responded to the post with laughter and banter

Known for his controversial statements, social media user @ChrisExcel102 may have taken it a bit too far with his latest tweet directed at American bishop, author and filmmaker TD Jakes.

Chris Excel got blocked from Bishop TD Jakes' Twitter account recently.

Source: Getty Images

Taking to Twitter, @ChrisExcel102 shared screengrabs of a tweet he had posted recently resulting in him being blocked by the Bishop. The problematic tweet written in isiZulu translates to Chris asking Jakes for permission to lick his bald head.

The man of God evidently did not find Chris’ joke funny and responded by blocking from his account on the microblogging app.

South Africans responded with banter and humorous comments poking fun at the incident. Even media personality Pearl Thusi couldn’t contain her laughter. Check out some of their reactions to the tweet:

@ntjereloaded commented:

“The man of patience and forgiveness googled translation and went *Satan go back to where you came from*.”

@MunthaliSeth said:

“This coming Sunday, you will be the testimony "How the devil tried to challenge me during the week".”

@Gontshe_M suggested:

“Why don't you give him some weave nyana or at least cut those beards.”

@Matema_ reacted:

“I wonder who translated your tweet for him.”

@nbzikode80 wrote:

“Indoda ka Thixo yathi no no lo ufuna ngife before time let me block fast.”

@mpendullo commented:

“Iyedelela le nsizwa.”

@MogaleMo07 replied:

“Chris this is one of the people ba tshwarang di key tsa heaven tlhem. He will report you ko Moses.”

