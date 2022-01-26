South Africa's lavish lifestyle promoter, Michael Bucwa, aka Mr Smeg, was called out on Twitter after he shared a post about the cast of Big Brother Mzansi

Mr Smeg believes the cast was chosen from social media but another netizen decided to shut Bucwa down

@Black_Mathanda asked Mr Smeg what content he would bring besides eating raw meat and posing with his Smeg appliance, so Bucwa was unimpressed and blocked him

Mr Smeg seemed low-key offended as he shared a cheeky tweet about the cast of Big Brother Mzansi. The popular Twitter user believes that members living under the eyes of the Big Brother were chosen from Facebook and TikTok.

@Black_Mathanda hilariously responded to Mr Smeg's post by calling him out for his antics on social media and asking why the Smeg appliance buyer thinks he would've added something fresh to the cast. He wrote:

"It's because they have content Smegedlela... Wena, what will you be doing? Eating raw liver and bathing with your kettle? You guys are just overhyped here on this app."

Mr Smeg blocked a Twitter user for calling him out about his tweet regarding 'Big Brother Mzansi'. Image: @Black_Mathanda and @MichaelBucwa

Source: Twitter

Mr Smeg subsequently blocked @Black_Mathanda before the Twitter user shared the interaction online:

Social media users respond to Mr Smeg's heavy hand on the block button

@BonoloAnne said:

"Honestly speaking, I agree with you. He is overhyped, vele. I hate it when he asks people 'how much do you need right now' and then never sends the money and there are a lot of people who really need it. He only sent that 'no condom here' friend of his money and that's it."

@Ori_Debig_Beats shared:

"Welcome to the blocked gang."

@mphoalex11 wrote a spicy response:

"They just buy accounts with large following. They got no content, these people. Just sucking up to Chris Excel."

@TheeLungi responded with:

"He hates the truth. He's very overhyped on this app."

@naSkosana_ tweeted:

"Imagine watching someone eating raw liver on TV. Ai fuseg."

@OslinaM added:

"I don't get why people are hyping that guy, really."

Source: Briefly News