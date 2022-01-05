Mmusi Maimane served widely-loved social media user, Mr Smeg, with a sweet comment and then some sauce

The SA politician called Me Smeg “beautiful” after the appliance lover offered him a hot cup of coffee while he got to his work

People lapped up the light-hearted fun Mmusi had before jumping on reading the 800-plus pages of the State Capture Report

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African politician Mmusi Maimane served widely-loved social media user Mr Smeg, real name Michael Bucwa, some sauce!

South African politician Mmusi Maimane seems to be a fan of the widely loved Mr Smeg. Image: Twitter / @MmusiMaimane and @MichaelBucwa

Source: Twitter

Mr Smeg is gradually becoming a celebrity and South Africa's internet sensation because news about him spreads quickly. People love his quirkiness and it turns out, Mmusi does too.

The outspoken politician passed a sweet comment about Mr Smeg on social media and peeps just could not get enough of it. Mmusi called the appliance lover “beautiful”.

“Mr Smeg is very beautiful.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

This all came after Mmusi expressed that he had a good 800 pages of the State Capture Report to smash out and Mr Smeg kindly offered him a hot beverage. It was the kind gesture that led to the unexpected comment.

People react to Mmusi’s comment about Mr Smeg

Everyone loves a politician who can get down on the public level and have a little lighthearted fun… and that is exactly what Mmusi did.

Peeps loved the hilarious comment and responses and let Mmusi and Mr Smeg know that they make a great pair, lol.

Take a look at some of the comments

@mufamaditendani said:

@Bala_Lindor said:

@Krotoa_E said:

@Layoyoz_Mayoyo said:

Attempting to end the chitchat and get back to work, Mmusi expressed that he needs to get on it so that Mr Smeg is still able to do his thing.

“Jokes aside. Let me get back to reading… otherwise the kettle won’t boil.”

Mmusi Maimane calls for new subject in place of LO to help with critical thinking, Mzansi in 2 minds

In more serious Mmusi Maimane news… Mmusi Maimane, who is the leader and founder of One South Africa Movement has always been an advocate for the improvement of the South African educational system, reported Briefly News.

The former Democratic Alliance leader headed to social media to include his followers in his advocacy and issued a poll asking them if Life Orientation should be replaced with a new subject.

Taking to his Twitter page, Maimane asked fellow South Africans if they agreed with the idea of introducing a new subject called Critical Thinking and General Knowlege in place of LO. Maimane stated that the new subject would teach theory and the practice of critical thinking.

Maimane added that the proposed subject will encompass five learning areas which will include; logic, conceptual analysis, systems thinking, moral philosophy, and civics.

Source: Briefly News