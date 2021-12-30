One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane thinks the education system in South Africa should include a subject that teaches critical thinking instead of Life Orientation

Maimane proposes that the Department of Basic Education should create a new subject that will include logic, philosophy and systems thinking, amongst others as learning areas

Some South Africans agree that the education system needs to be reformed, however, some people say there is nothing wrong with Life Orientation

JOHANNESBURG - Mmusi Maimane, who is the leader and founder of One South Africa Movement has always been an advocate for the improvement of the South African educational system.

The former Democratic Alliance leader headed to social media to include his followers in his advocacy and issued a poll asking them if Life Orientation should be replaced with a new subject.

Mmusi Maimane wants Life Orientation to be replaced with a new subject that will better benefit school pupils. Image: Veli Nhlapo

Taking to his page, Maimane asked fellow South Africans if they agreed with the idea of introducing a new subject called Critical Thinking and General Knowlege in place of LO. Maimane stated that the new subject would teach theory and the practice of critical thinking.

Maimane added that the proposed subject will encompass five learning areas which will include; logic, conceptual analysis, systems thinking, moral philosophy, and civics.

He also added that the new subject will equip learners with the know-how of answering essay questions in other subjects such as English, Business Studies and more.

South Africans weigh in on Maimane's subject proposal

Some social media users believe that critical thinking cannot be taught in school while others agree that LO should be scrapped but hope Maimane will consult with teachers about what the subject should be replaced with.

Others stated that there is no need to scrap LO because the subject is sufficient in teaching critical thinking.

@sibusisosesoko said:

"I support the scrapping of LO, but could you consult with the people who actually teach every day, they know that critical thinking is an outcome of every lesson in every subject in class!"

@veryfarwest said:

"Of course, some of us have access to critical thinking through our personalities, circumstances or family but making freedom available to everyone is the condition of democracy."

@OathMagadla said:

"Young fellow! Life orientation is not considered when you apply for university admission, they only consider 6 other subjects. Mr Maimane's proposal requires people who are forward thinkers & visionaries. Our education system must be able to respond to the community needs."

@June_Hlongwane said:

"Hi, sir. I voted yes to the poll, however, I don't support totally scrapping L.O, we should teach life skills, I.e. sex education. However, the curriculum should be more broad instead. The arts also have a role to play to help the youth make better choices, that's what they subscribe to."

What is the education system in South Africa?

Briefly News previously reported that the education system of South Africa works in a way that grants every child access to basic learning. From the age of seven years up to the age of 15, education is made compulsory for children. By implication, every child is expected to get an education from Grade one to Grade nine.

More so, based on the Bill of Rights, there is an obligation on the part of the government to continuously ensure that formal learning is available and accessible through reasonable measures. However, from grades 10 to 12, only interested students can further their learning.

Most time, students who want to further at this level have to go to community or private colleges or technical colleges where they have to take a school-leaving examination, otherwise called matric.

