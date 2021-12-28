The Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula will allow people to disrespect the memory of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

Mbalula headed to social media to remind people about Tute's legacy and make them understand the role he played in South Africa

Social media users took different stances to Mbalula's comments, some people agreed with the transport minister while others believe that they should be allowed to feel how they wish

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Fikile Mbalula, the Minister of Transport could stand and watch people taint the memory and the legacy of late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

While many people have been sharing messages of tribute, condolences and sadness on social media, there has been a group of people that have criticised the Archbishop and his legacy.

Fikile Mbalula told social media users that Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his generation deserve nothing but respect. Image: Gianluigi Guercia & Scott Barbour

Source: Getty Images

Heading to Twitter, Mbalula told critics of Tutu that he was a beacon of South Africa, adding that Tutu along with his peers deserve nothing but respect for the role they played in the liberation of South Africa from apartheid.

The post:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In a second post, Mbalula highlighted that Tutu was a champion of truth and an individual who was loved by many. He added in a final post that Tutu was at the forefront of the liberation and his history cannot be distorted.

South Africans have mixed reactions to Mbalula's comments

While Mbalula may have been very loud and clear about his stance on the archbishop's legacy, South Africans in his comment sections did not take too well to his remarks.

@ntokozo01277901 said:

"Awume Mbalula!!! Let this generation of free thinkers express themselves. Let them remember a person the way they want to!!"

@mkoo7gp said:

"He never insisted on white racists to apologise for what they did to black people."

@SivinhoRicardo1 said:

"Your problem is that you think you own the minds of people, we won't be blackmailed into supporting perceived apartheid heroes we don't believe in. Tutu did well but he also did bad, people have a choice to celebrate and critic him, your problem is you praise even in failure!"

Some South Africans agree with Mbalula

@Zama30162777 said:

"I agree with you on this one. It's a shame. Hayi so much disrespect is disgusting. A nation that doesn't respect its elders is doomed."

@TheGoose1957 said:

"I agree with u that the Arch and his generation need our respect. Now start doing ur job and fix the rail system...show some respect to SA and its people!!!."

South Africa reacts to City of Johannesburg’s bid to name part of the CBD after Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Briefly News previously reported that Mpho Phalatse, the mayor of the City of Johannesburg, said that the City is toying with the idea of renaming the part of the CBD surrounding St Mary's Cathedral after the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Tutu served at St Mary's Cathedral during apartheid, making it an important part of his legacy. The church is paying their respects to him by holding daily prayer services, which give members of the public an opportunity to reflect on his life.

On Thursday (30 November) the cathedral is holding a memorial service for the late archbishop, News24 reports. His official funeral will take place at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on 1 January 2022.

Source: Briefly News