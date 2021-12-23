A critic of ActionSA president Herman Mashaba compared him to Zimbabwe's former Prime Minister, Morgan Tsvangirai

The comment followed an exchange between Mashaba and Duduzane Zuma, former president Jacob Zuma's son

Mashaba has been accused of prioritising the interests of white South Africans above people of colour

The reason for the social media user's criticism is Mashaba's vocal opposition to former president Jacob Zuma. Mashaba has been accused of prioritising the interests of white South Africans over that of people of colour.

The conflict began when Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma, stated that colonialists stole South Africa in 1652 and Mashaba replied that his father was the one who stole and that he caused more poverty than the National Party did during Apartheid.

Herman Mashaba has been compared to Morgan Tsvangirai by a critic on social media. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images and JOHANNA LEGUERRE/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Zuma vs Mashaba: the Twitter wars

According to TimesLIVE, online critics have said that Mashaba was taught to oppose Zuma by the white people he allegedly serves.

Mashaba replied by saying that he will stand his ground and will never partner with corrupt people and criminals. He added that he aligns himself with black people.

“I didn’t build a business into a multimillion-dollar conglomerate by allowing people to dictate terms to me. I am my own man and my values are clear for all to see,” Mashaba said.

Read the full exchange here:

Reactions to the exchange between Zuma, Mashaba and critics

@LoveSwaziland believes:

"Mr Mashaba, this kind of online harassment should be taken to task! You absolutely don’t have to put up with your reputation being tarnished by unsubstantiated claims."

@Gratuity_za shared:

"Even the law expects politicians to have a thicker skin. So he can't cry foul. Good thing he is handling it all well."

@reign_kayz said:

"Leave these tenderpreneurs. They’ve got nothing left to say."

@Pullypioli remarked:

"You go Herman, tell it like it is brother. Your loyal dedication to the cause will long be remembered, considering that there's no likely prospect of this happening from the ANC, EFF."

@OwenChipen said:

"A cloth that is being washed regularly even if it's not that dirty fades quickly. Mr Herman Mashaba don't respond to every allegation people put to you on social media. People especially your supporters will get fed up by you."

Herman Mashaba announces plans for tea party with Bongani Baloyi, wants him to join ActionSA

Besides this recent Twitter exchange, Briefly News previously reported that Herman Mashaba has said that he wants to invite Bongani Baloyi, who left the DA yesterday, for a "tea party" to discuss his political future.

Mashaba said that the purpose of the meeting would be to engage on the possibility of Baloyi joining ActionSA. This is not the first time that Mashaba approached Baloyi about working together.

When Mashaba first formed ActionSA he had Baloyi in mind for a leadership position within the party, but he was not successful. When Helen Zille, the federal chair of the DA, was asked about Baloyi leaving the party, she said that he was retiring from politics altogether, but Mashaba denies her claims.

