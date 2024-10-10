Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema established strict rules and guidelines for party members for its third elective conference

The conference is expected to elect new leaders after former deputy president and co-founder Floyd Shivambu

Malema sternly warned members against misbehaving and threatened those who did not comply with expulsion

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Julius Malema warned against misbehaviour at the EFF's upcoming third elective conference. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The Economic Freedom Fighters leader, Julius Malema, warned party members against misbehaving during the upcoming third elective conference.

Malema warns members

Malema confirmed that the conference will occur from 12 to 15 December 2024 at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg. Malema laid down strict guidelines which he expected members to abide by. This will be the first conference without former deputy president and co-founder Floyd Shivambu, who left the party to join the MK Party.

Malema said he expects every member to behave according to the party's constitution, code of conduct and guidelines. Members who raise their hands will not be recognised unless the party chairperson, Veronica Mente, authorises them. Members are also required to use transport and accommodation the EFF approved. He stated that these measures are in place to prevent disorder from erupting at the conference.

SA calls him a dictator

Netizens on Facebook interpreted the guidelines as Malema flexing his dictatorial muscle.

Joe Man said:

"Dictate them, Malema."

Zukisa Solo said:

"Wants to keep holding power."

Phuti Sam said:

"That's dictatorship."

Khutso Papakgopo Mahowa said:

"Lamola once said that in the EFF, it's Malema's way or the highway."

Sibusiso Mthombheni said:

"You'd think the humbling they got at the polls would make Juju a bit more circumspect, but it appears he's doubling down on the dictatorial behaviour."

Rendani Netshirungulu said:

"He wants to remain in power by full force."

Fizix Langa Khanye said:

"He should expel himself because he also misbehaves at times."

Julius Malema gifts Kabza De Small booze

In another article, Briefly News reported that Malema gave Kabza De Small a bottle of expensive alcohol.

Malema walked up to the stage where Kabza was performing and gave him the bottle as a gift.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News