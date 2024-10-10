The South African Police Service arrested a Limpopo SAPS member who allegedly murdered six of her family members

The officer, who was stationed at the Senwabarwana Police Station, was allegedly looking to cash in on insurance claims under their names

South Africans were horrified at the allegations, and many likened her to Rosemary Ndlovu, who was convicted of a similar crime

A female cop was arrested for allegedly killing for insurance. Images: Tshepiso Mametela and David Talukdar/ Getty Images

BOCHUM, LIMPOPO — South Africans were left stunned after a South African Police Service member was arrested for allegedly killing six family members.

Police officer arrested

According to SABC News, the 43-year-old officer is stationed at the Senwabarwana Police Station. She allegedly killed six family members to claim more than R10 million. The police officer was handcuffed while in her uniform and was taken into custody. The lead investigator of the case that resulted in the conviction of murderer Rosemary Ndlovu, another former SAPS member, is also the lead investigator for this case. SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the arrest was made after they received information about the crimes a few months ago.

South Africans stunned

Netizens on Facebook were stunned, and some compared her to Rosemary Ndlovu.

