Gwede Mantashe says that the government cannot solve the unemployment crisis by itself

He believes that the problem is part of a 'global crisis' and the only way to solve it is to help private industry create jobs

With 12 million South Africans out of work, the government needs to find solutions fast

African National Congress national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has said that the government cannot hire every unemployed person in South Africa.

Currently, the official number of unemployed sits at a staggering 7.8 million, this does not take people into account who have given up the search for a job.

Gwede Mantashe believes that the government needs to help the private sector solve the unemployment crisis gripping South Africa. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

This means that the number could be much higher. Mantashe deflected criticism from the government by saying that high unemployment is a 'global crisis that needs to be addressed according to SABC.

Solutions

Mantashe believes that the government must create an environment that promotes entrepreneurship to create jobs.

He spoke at Kimberly while promoting the ANC ahead of the upcoming local elections.

Mantashe said that every small business that hires people helps to reduce unemployment.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke revealed the dire statistics and showed that 14.9 million South Africans are currently employed. This dropped by 54 000 and unemployment increased by 584 000.

Economist and employment analyst Andrew Levy said that the increase is partly due to the fallout of Covid 19 and the situation is looking increasingly negative. He urged the government to take swift action to address the situation.

Earlier, IOL South Africa has 12 million people without work and South Africa is on top of a list of 82 countries with the highest unemployment.

